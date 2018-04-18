President Trump meets with Japan's prime ministerVeronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump says talks with North Korea will be a "worldwide success"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak:
President Trump indicated Wednesday that planned talks with Kim Jong Un are at the top of his agenda.
"Hopefully that meeting will be a success and we are looking forward to it," Trump said alongside his Japanese counterpart in Florida.
"We will be doing everything possible to make it a worldwide success," he said. "We hope it all works out and we’ll be trying very hard."
Insisting he wouldn't "repeat the mistakes of previous administrations," Trump called for ridding the world of nuclear weapons, not just in North Korea.
"We have to get it together. We have to end nuclear weapons, ideally in all parts of the world," he said.
"She was a good person," Trump says of former first lady Barbara Bush
President Trump opened his remarks this evening at a joint news conference by remembering the life of former first lady Barbara Bush.
He said:
"For decades Barbara was a titan in American life. Her presence and character were engraved into America's identity. Her strength and toughness really embodied the spirit of our country and her warmth and devotion earned the admiration of an entire nation and indeed the entire world. She was a tireless champion for literacy. She was a fierce advocate for the American family and she was a woman of proud patriotism and profound faith. Our hearts are saddened by her passing but our spirits are lifted by the memories of her goodness and her grace. She was a good person. Melania and I send our prayers to Barbara's husband of 73 years. I'll never beat that record. President George H. W. Bush., to the surviving children, Jeb and Neil and Marvin, Dorothy, and former president George W. Bush and to their many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died Tuesday, according to a statement from her husband's office. She was 92.
She was only the second woman in American history to have had a husband and a son elected President.
Happening now: Trump and Abe take questions
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take questions from reporters at tonight's joint news conference at Mar-a-Lago.
Earlier today, Trump and Abe sat down for a working lunch with top cabinet officials. Talks on Wednesday focused on trade, including the possibility of exempting Japan from new US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
4 questions that could come up at tonight's news conference
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take questions in just a few moments at the President's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Here are some of the questions that could come up:
— CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un last week. What did Pompeo and Kim talk about?
— President Trump told reporters that five locations are being considered for his widely anticipated meeting with Kim. What are the locations?
— Several administration officials said the US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley got ahead of Trump's decision-making when she hit the Sunday talk show circuit and said the US would level new sanctions the next day targeting Russian companies that facilitated the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program. Will the US issue new sanctions against Russia?
— President Trump said today that former FBI Director James Comey was not fired because of the Russia investigation -- a statement directly at odds with the President's own comments on Comey's dismissal. So why did Trump fire Comey?
Here's the current scene while we await the two leaders:
A key sticking point of US-North Korea talks? Logistics.
From CNN's Elise Labott, Jenna McLaughlin and Kevin Liptak
As top national security officials — including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, and key US allies in South Korea and Japan — continue to work behind the scenes to prepare for an audacious one-on-one meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a key sticking point has emerged: where to hold the talks.
Even as matters of substance like the scope of the summit and the composition of the delegations are being sorted through, the two sides remain at odds over the logistical details, according to US and other officials familiar with the matter.
But the venue for the talks remains the main sticking point, that official and several others familiar with the matter said.
US officials have narrowed possible locations for the historic talks to a handful of sites in Asia and Europe, according to two people familiar with the matter. Those officials said previously discussed sites — including Washington, Beijing, Seoul, and Pyongyang — have either been ruled out or are now considered less likely.
US officials say the location for the talks is subject to a number of factors, including how far Kim is willing or able to travel by train or airplane.
More pressing, the officials said, is managing the optics of a location that appears neutral to both sides.
Trump and Abe to hold a joint news conference this evening
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump will take questions alongside his Japanese counterpart Wednesday evening after two days of intensive talks on North Korea and trade.
The summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's oceanfront Mar-a-Lago estate here came as the President prepares for historic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a prospect that Abe has warned will come with risks.
The two men conferred about the matter Tuesday alongside top national security aides. Talks on Wednesday focused on trade, including the possibility of exempting Japan from new US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
In between, Trump and Abe enjoyed a nearly five-hour round of golf at the nearby Trump International Golf Club.
Trump: Mike Pompeo had a "great meeting" with Kim Jong Un
CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un last week.
President Trump, speaking at lunch today, addressed reports about that secret meeting.
He said Pompeo, the secretary of state nominee, had a "great meeting with Kim Jong Un and got along with him really well, really great and he’s that kind of a guy."
"He’s very smart but he gets along with people," Trump said.
"I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well."
Trump says he's not concerned about Mike Pompeo's confirmation
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump expressed confidence in his Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo, insisting he would win confirmation despite concerns among some senators.
"I think he’s going to come through. I think Mike Pompeo is extraordinary. He was number one at West Point. He was top at Harvard. He’s a great gentleman," Trump said.
Trump said a Republican hold-out, Sen. Rand Paul, might come to support Pompeo.
"I will say this about Rand Paul: He’s never let me down," Trump said. "Rand Paul is a very special guy as far as I’m concerned. He’s never let me down."
Trump touted Pompeo's recent meetings with Kim Jong Un as evidence of his diplomatic acumen.
Trump: John Bolton "very much involved" in North Korea meetings
President Trump, speaking at a lunch meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said his new national security adviser, John Bolton, was "really very much involved" in meetings about North Korea.
Bolton was also in meetings regarding the military.