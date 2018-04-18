Trump says talks with North Korea will be a "worldwide success"

President Trump indicated Wednesday that planned talks with Kim Jong Un are at the top of his agenda.

"Hopefully that meeting will be a success and we are looking forward to it," Trump said alongside his Japanese counterpart in Florida.

"We will be doing everything possible to make it a worldwide success," he said. "We hope it all works out and we’ll be trying very hard."

Insisting he wouldn't "repeat the mistakes of previous administrations," Trump called for ridding the world of nuclear weapons, not just in North Korea.

"We have to get it together. We have to end nuclear weapons, ideally in all parts of the world," he said.

