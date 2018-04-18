Trump: Mike Pompeo had a "great meeting" with Kim Jong Un

CIA Director Mike Pompeo smiles as he walks to a meeting with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated Pompeo to become the next Secretary of State. CIA Director Mike Pompeo smiles as he walks to a meeting with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has nominated Pompeo to become the next Secretary of State. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un last week.

President Trump, speaking at lunch today, addressed reports about that secret meeting.

He said Pompeo, the secretary of state nominee, had a "great meeting with Kim Jong Un and got along with him really well, really great and he’s that kind of a guy."

"He’s very smart but he gets along with people," Trump said.

"I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well."