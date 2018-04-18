President Trump meets with Japan's prime ministerVeronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: Mike Pompeo had a "great meeting" with Kim Jong Un
CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un last week.
President Trump, speaking at lunch today, addressed reports about that secret meeting.
He said Pompeo, the secretary of state nominee, had a "great meeting with Kim Jong Un and got along with him really well, really great and he’s that kind of a guy."
"He’s very smart but he gets along with people," Trump said.
"I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well."
Trump says he's not concerned about Mike Pompeo's confirmation
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump expressed confidence in his Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo, insisting he would win confirmation despite concerns among some senators.
"I think he’s going to come through. I think Mike Pompeo is extraordinary. He was number one at West Point. He was top at Harvard. He’s a great gentleman," Trump said.
Trump said a Republican hold-out, Sen. Rand Paul, might come to support Pompeo.
"I will say this about Rand Paul: He’s never let me down," Trump said. "Rand Paul is a very special guy as far as I’m concerned. He’s never let me down."
Trump touted Pompeo's recent meetings with Kim Jong Un as evidence of his diplomatic acumen.
Trump: John Bolton "very much involved" in North Korea meetings
President Trump, speaking at a lunch meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said his new national security adviser, John Bolton, was "really very much involved" in meetings about North Korea.
Bolton was also in meetings regarding the military.
Trump on Abe: "The relationship is a very good one"
It's the second day of President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's two-day visit in Florida. He said he and Abe share a "very good" relationship.
Trump added that he and Abe are continuing their discussions on North Korea, military and trade.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump and Japan's Akie Abe toured a museum
First lady Melania Trump and Japan's first lady Akie Abe toured the Flagler Museum, a self-described "Gilded Age estate," in Palm Beach today.
The last time Abe visited the US, the two toured the Morikami Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach.
When Abe hosted Trump in Tokyo, they visited Mikimoto headquarters, where they learned about the history of pearl diving. They also went to a school in Tokyo where they practiced writing characters.
Trump and Abe played golf this morning
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach this morning.
The visit marks Trump's 144th day as president that he has visited either a property that bears his name or one that the Trump Organization owns.
It is his 107th day at one of his golf properties.
Trump later tweeted about their round of golf:
Trump confirmed Mike Pompeo, his secretary of state pick, met Kim Jong Un
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Abby Phillip
CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un last week, President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning.
Pompeo is also Trump's nominee for secretary of state.
Officials say the meeting happened, just not when Trump says it did. Despite the president's tweet that Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un last week, a senior White House official confirms that that meeting occurred on Easter weekend — not last week.
How Trump and Abe spent their first day together
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Florida yesterday. He was greeted by President Trump for two days of meetings and events.
Shortly after Abe's arrival, Trump told reporters they'd be discussing trade, military and security:
Trump and Abe are expected to discuss the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea ahead of Trump's expected meeting with Kim Jong Un this spring. Yesterday, Trump said that meeting will come "very soon."
Later on Tuesday, Trump, Abe and their wives went for a "friendship walk." The leaders and first ladies stopped briefly to talk to reporters.
"We getting a lot of things done," Trump said. "A lot of great things between our two countries."
Here's White House footage of the walk:
This is Prime Minister Abe's second trip to Mar-a-Lago. A refresher on what happened the last time.
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have developed a close relationship: Not only was Abe the first foreign leader to meet Trump after his November 2016 victory, he was the first to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago after becoming President.
Here's what happened during their first Mar-a-Lago meeting, in February 2017:
During dinner, a call to President Trump came in: North Korea had launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile, its first challenge to international rules since Trump was sworn in three weeks earlier.
Trump took the call on a mobile phone at his table, which was set squarely in the middle of the private club's dining area. As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN.