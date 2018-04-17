President Trump is sitting down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Moments after welcoming Abe, Trump spoke to cameras.

"It's a, very very special country, special place with a very, very extraordinary leader. So it's an honor to have you in Florida with us. It's an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago and an honor to have you in the United States. It's really something special," he told Abe.

He continued: "We're going to be discussing trade with Japan. We are going to be discussing military. We're going to be discussing security and we will, I'm sure at the outset we're going to get along and when it's all over, we're going to get along even better."