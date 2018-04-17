President Trump meets with Japan's prime ministerVeronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: 5 locations under consideration for Kim Jong Un meeting
As White House aides rushed reporters out of the room moments ago at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump said five locations were being considered for the meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un might be held.
The President said the meeting will take place “probably in early June or before that.”
President Trump and Japan's Abe will play golf tomorrow morning
It's not all business at Mar-a-Lago for Japan's prime minister and President Trump.
"We're going to sneak out tomorrow morning and play a round of golf," Trump told reporters.
President Trump hit a milestone in March: He has now spent more than 100 days in office at one of his golf clubs.
President Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong Un "very soon"
From CNN's Liz Landers
During a bilateral meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club this afternoon with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump previewed that a meeting with North Korea’s leader could be “very soon.”
“We’ll be having meetings with Kim Jong Un very soon,” President Trump told reporters, adding that the timeline would be “probably in early June or before that.”
He did not say where the meeting would be held.
Trump also added that it’s “possible things won’t go well and we won’t have the meeting. We will see what happens.”
Trump says he and Abe will be discussing security, trade and military
President Trump is sitting down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Moments after welcoming Abe, Trump spoke to cameras.
"It's a, very very special country, special place with a very, very extraordinary leader. So it's an honor to have you in Florida with us. It's an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago and an honor to have you in the United States. It's really something special," he told Abe.
He continued: "We're going to be discussing trade with Japan. We are going to be discussing military. We're going to be discussing security and we will, I'm sure at the outset we're going to get along and when it's all over, we're going to get along even better."
Trump greets Japan's prime minister at Mar-a-Lago
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe just arrived at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where the two will meet about North Korea.
This is Prime Minister Abe's second trip to Mar-a-Lago. A refresher on what happened the last time.
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have developed a close relationship: Not only was Abe the first foreign leader to meet Trump after his November 2016 victory, he was the first to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago after becoming President.
Here's what happened during their first Mar-a-Lago meeting, in February 2017:
During dinner, a call to President Trump came in: North Korea had launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile, its first challenge to international rules since Trump was sworn in three weeks earlier.
Trump took the call on a mobile phone at his table, which was set squarely in the middle of the private club's dining area. As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN.
Why Trump is in Florida this week
President Trump traveled to South Florida yesterday for a roundtable on his tax cut plan. He's at his Mar-a-Lago resort today and tomorrow for a two-day visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Trump tweeted about that meeting this morning:
What to expect out of the Trump-Abe summit:
The two men are also expected to discuss the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea ahead of Trump's expected meeting with Kim Jong Un this spring.
But it could be a little awkward: After staking out a hawkish position on North Korea, Abe was caught on the back foot when Trump announced he was open to a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Tokyo's previous warnings not to trust Pyongyang have been dropped as both Washington and Seoul barreled forward with engagement. Abe is now seeking a summit with Kim for himself, rather than be further left out of North Asia's rapidly changing political situation.
While Abe had cultivated close ties with Trump, becoming the first foreign leader to meet him after his election, he has also faced disputes with the US leader over trade.