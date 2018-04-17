President Trump meets with Japan's prime ministerVeronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump says US had had direct talks with North Korea at "extremely high levels"
President Trump told reporters the US has started direct talks with North Korea "at extremely high levels."
His comment came during an expanded bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Abe.
Trump: Japan and the US "have never been closer than they are right now"
President Trump, speaking to reporters with Shinzo Abe, said he has a "very close relationship" with the Japanese prime minister.
Trump said he and Abe are talking about trade, North Korea and the military.
"A lot of progress has been made and we've been discussing things for weeks and even months prior to this meeting, which truly we'll call a summit. And we've made a lot of progress," Trump added.
Japan's Abe: Summit will happen between US and North Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today there will be a summit between the US and North Korea for the first time in history.
"And also prior to the US-North Korea summit meeting, the summit meeting between South and North Korea is being planned to take place," Abe's translator said.
Abe's translator said Trump and Abe had an in-depth discussion that focused North Korea and economic issues.
Abe: Trump's determination led to "major change" in North Korea's behavior
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said President Trump's "unwavering conviction" and "stance" was what led to a "major change" in North Korea's behavior.
"Since the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, we have observed a major change in terms of North Korea's behavior," Abe said.
"And background of this change is Donald's unwavering conviction as well as the determination that you demonstrated in addressing the issue of North Korea."
"So your stance made it possible to achieve this major change," he added.
Trump says South Korea has "my blessing" for talks with North Korea to end the Korean war
President Trump says South Korea has his blessing for talks with North Korea to end the Korean War.
“South Korea is meeting and has plans to meet to see if they can end the war and they have my blessing on that,” Trump told reporters during the photo op with Japanese Prime Minister Abe.
Trump: 5 locations under consideration for Kim Jong Un meeting
As White House aides rushed reporters out of the room moments ago at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump said five locations were being considered for the meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un might be held.
The President said the meeting will take place “probably in early June or before that.”
President Trump and Japan's Abe will play golf tomorrow morning
It's not all business at Mar-a-Lago for Japan's prime minister and President Trump.
"We're going to sneak out tomorrow morning and play a round of golf," Trump told reporters.
President Trump hit a milestone in March: He has now spent more than 100 days in office at one of his golf clubs.
President Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong Un "very soon"
From CNN's Liz Landers
During a bilateral meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club this afternoon with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump previewed that a meeting with North Korea’s leader could be “very soon.”
“We’ll be having meetings with Kim Jong Un very soon,” President Trump told reporters, adding that the timeline would be “probably in early June or before that.”
He did not say where the meeting would be held.
Trump also added that it’s “possible things won’t go well and we won’t have the meeting. We will see what happens.”
Trump says he and Abe will be discussing security, trade and military
President Trump is sitting down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Moments after welcoming Abe, Trump spoke to cameras.
"It's a, very very special country, special place with a very, very extraordinary leader. So it's an honor to have you in Florida with us. It's an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago and an honor to have you in the United States. It's really something special," he told Abe.
He continued: "We're going to be discussing trade with Japan. We are going to be discussing military. We're going to be discussing security and we will, I'm sure at the outset we're going to get along and when it's all over, we're going to get along even better."