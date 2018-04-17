President Trump, speaking to reporters with Shinzo Abe, said he has a "very close relationship" with the Japanese prime minister.

"Shinzo and I have developed a very close relationship. We speak all of the time. And our nations, I think, have never been closer than they are right now," Trump said.

Trump said he and Abe are talking about trade, North Korea and the military.

"A lot of progress has been made and we've been discussing things for weeks and even months prior to this meeting, which truly we'll call a summit. And we've made a lot of progress," Trump added.