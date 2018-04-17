Trump is "apoplectic" about Michael Cohen raids, source says

US President Donald Trump listens to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives for talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 17, 2018. US President Donald Trump listens to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives for talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 17, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A source close to President Trump said he's still "apoplectic" about the FBI raids on Michael Cohen's hotel room, office and home.

He continues to be fixated on the raid over everything else, including former FBI Director James Comey's new book, the source said.

The source said he's concerned about the fact the FBI has everything, including everything he told Cohen and everything Cohen did for him. He also doesn't feel protected by the FBI "taint team" that's supposed to be separating sensitive attorney client-privilege information. Trump's skeptical of the whole idea of a "clean team," the source said, especially given his view of the FBI.

The source didn't specify what exactly the President is concerned about because only Trump and Cohen know what that could possibly be.

A person who is close to the President said the Cohen investigation was the source of his dark mood, not the Comey book, though it did irritate him to a degree.