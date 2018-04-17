President Trump meets with Japan's prime ministerVeronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump is "apoplectic" about Michael Cohen raids, source says
From CNN's Pamela Brown and Kaitlan Collins
A source close to President Trump said he's still "apoplectic" about the FBI raids on Michael Cohen's hotel room, office and home.
He continues to be fixated on the raid over everything else, including former FBI Director James Comey's new book, the source said.
The source said he's concerned about the fact the FBI has everything, including everything he told Cohen and everything Cohen did for him. He also doesn't feel protected by the FBI "taint team" that's supposed to be separating sensitive attorney client-privilege information. Trump's skeptical of the whole idea of a "clean team," the source said, especially given his view of the FBI.
The source didn't specify what exactly the President is concerned about because only Trump and Cohen know what that could possibly be.
A person who is close to the President said the Cohen investigation was the source of his dark mood, not the Comey book, though it did irritate him to a degree.
Trump tweets about Supreme Court ruling on deportations
President Trump, who's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today, just tweeted about the Supreme Court's decision on deportations.
Today, the Supreme Court invalidated a provision of federal law that requires the mandatory deportation of immigrants who have been convicted of some "crimes of violence," holding that the law is unconstitutionally vague.
Trump tweeted:
Trump says US had direct talks with North Korea at "extremely high levels"
President Trump told reporters the US has started direct talks with North Korea "at extremely high levels."
"We've also started talking to North Korea directly," Trump said. "We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels with North Korea. And I really believe there's a lot of good will, a lot of good things are happening. We'll see what happens, as I always say, we'll see what happens. And because ultimately it is the end result that counts, not the fact that we're thinking about having a meeting or having a meeting."
His comment came during an expanded bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Abe.
Trump: Japan and the US "have never been closer than they are right now"
President Trump, speaking to reporters with Shinzo Abe, said he has a "very close relationship" with the Japanese prime minister.
Trump said he and Abe are talking about trade, North Korea and the military.
"A lot of progress has been made and we've been discussing things for weeks and even months prior to this meeting, which truly we'll call a summit. And we've made a lot of progress," Trump added.
Japan's Abe: Summit will happen between US and North Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today there will be a summit between the US and North Korea for the first time in history.
"And also prior to the US-North Korea summit meeting, the summit meeting between South and North Korea is being planned to take place," Abe's translator said.
Abe's translator said Trump and Abe had an in-depth discussion that focused North Korea and economic issues.
Abe: Trump's determination led to "major change" in North Korea's behavior
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said President Trump's "unwavering conviction" and "stance" was what led to a "major change" in North Korea's behavior.
"Since the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, we have observed a major change in terms of North Korea's behavior," Abe said.
"And background of this change is Donald's unwavering conviction as well as the determination that you demonstrated in addressing the issue of North Korea."
"So your stance made it possible to achieve this major change," he added.
Trump says South Korea has "my blessing" for talks with North Korea to end the Korean war
President Trump says South Korea has his blessing for talks with North Korea to end the Korean War.
“South Korea is meeting and has plans to meet to see if they can end the war and they have my blessing on that,” Trump told reporters during the photo op with Japanese Prime Minister Abe.
Trump: 5 locations under consideration for Kim Jong Un meeting
As White House aides rushed reporters out of the room moments ago at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump said five locations were being considered for the meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un might be held.
The President said the meeting will take place “probably in early June or before that.”
President Trump and Japan's Abe will play golf tomorrow morning
It's not all business at Mar-a-Lago for Japan's prime minister and President Trump.
"We're going to sneak out tomorrow morning and play a round of golf," Trump told reporters.
President Trump hit a milestone in March: He has now spent more than 100 days in office at one of his golf clubs.