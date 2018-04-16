While President Trump heads to South Florida this week, former FBI director James Comey has begun a media tour to tout his new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

James Comey

Comey last night gave his first sit-down interview since Trump fired him, taking aim at Trump by calling "morally unfit to be president."

Trump has already hit back at Comey, tweeting this:

Strikes in Syria

It's also the first weekday in Washington since Trump on Friday announced strikes in Syria. The US, along with the UK and France, launched strikes against targets at three sites in Syria in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a week of threats of retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Damascus enclave of Douma.

Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen

And in legal news, President Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing Sunday against the FBI search of Michael Cohen's records, and sided with the former Trump Organization lawyer's legal team to make sure confidentiality to his legal clients hasn't been breached.

The filing marks the first time the President's legal representatives have waded into an ongoing criminal matter, an unusual but not unheard-of situation for past administrations.