By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago12:52 p.m. ET, April 16, 2018
Trump jokes his new national security adviser may lose job if he takes credit for Syria strikes

President Trump mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, who started the job last week, during his tax cut remarks in Florida.

When he brought up Bolton's name, the crowd started applauding.

"John, that's pretty good. I didn't expect that," Trump said. "I'm a little jealous."

He joked: "Are you giving him all the credit? You know that means the end of his job."

7 min ago

Trump on tax cuts: "This country is starting to rock"

President Trump, speaking at a tax cut roundtable in Florida, said the US is "starting to rock" following the passage of the Republican tax cut bill.

He said Democrats, if elected, will "raise your taxes."

"And we can not let that happen, because this country is starting to rock with our businesses coming back in. It's starting to really rock," Trump said.

10 min ago

Trump: Not all my Cabinet choices were good

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump conceded on Monday that not all his selections for Cabinet posts were successful.

Speaking at a tax event in Miami, Trump praised his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. But he acknowledged not everyone he picked worked out as well.

"Not all of my choices were good, but they were great ones."
14 min ago

Trump saw "bits and pieces" of the Comey interview

From CNN's Allie Malloy

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the President saw some of former FBI director James Comey's interview last night — but not all of it.

"He saw bits and pieces of it, didn’t watch the whole thing," Sanders said on board Air Force One as Trump made his way to Florida.

Sanders was then asked how Trump reacted to what he saw.

"Pretty much the same feelings. The President has been pretty clear what those are as has the rest of the administration," she said.

18 min ago

Comey, Cohen and Syria: The other things Trump is dealing with this week

While President Trump heads to South Florida this week, former FBI director James Comey has begun a media tour to tout his new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

James Comey

Comey last night gave his first sit-down interview since Trump fired him, taking aim at Trump by calling "morally unfit to be president."

Trump has already hit back at Comey, tweeting this:

Strikes in Syria

It's also the first weekday in Washington since Trump on Friday announced strikes in Syria. The US, along with the UK and France, launched strikes against targets at three sites in Syria in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a week of threats of retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Damascus enclave of Douma.

Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen

And in legal news, President Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing Sunday against the FBI search of Michael Cohen's records, and sided with the former Trump Organization lawyer's legal team to make sure confidentiality to his legal clients hasn't been breached.

The filing marks the first time the President's legal representatives have waded into an ongoing criminal matter, an unusual but not unheard-of situation for past administrations.

28 min ago

Trump's in Florida this week. Here's what he's doing.

President Trump is on his way to Florida, where he'll stay for the entire week.

He'll attend a roundtable on his tax cuts in Hialeah soon, before heading to his Mar-a-Lago resort later this afternoon.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will join the President at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and stay through Wednesday. The two leaders are expected to discuss the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea ahead of Trump's expected meeting with Kim Jong Un this spring.

Trump hosted Abe at Mar-a-Lago last February, when North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

