Stormy Daniels' attorney on Hannity revelation: "It was like ... a bomb went off" inside hearing 

Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York, April 16, 2018 in New York City. Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York, April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A federal judge in New York heard arguments from Michael Cohen's attorneys today, following FBI raids last week on his office, home and hotel room.

After hearing from his attorneys, here's what the judge decided:

— Judge Kimba Wood allowed Cohen and President Trump to review material seized in the FBI raids, so they can weigh in on how much of it is subject to attorney-client privilege.

— She also rejected Cohen's request for a temporary restraining order. Cohen's attorneys had filed an order on Friday, asking the court to stop federal prosecutors from using some of the records they seized.

— A government "taint team" of investigators separate from the investigation is permitted to do a mechanical keyword search to determine what material is protected.

— The judge will then decide whether the government "taint team" or an appointed special master would ultimately review the seized materials before prosecutors can use the evidence in the investigation.

— Meanwhile, investigators will not review the seized material.

What happens now

The government will begin the process of providing materials to Cohen’s team. This could take more than a week to process.

Cohen’s lawyers will work with Trump’s lawyers to provide access to all the material relevant to the President. They will get to review the material.