Follow the White House press briefingBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
White House says James Comey criticisms are a rare thing Democrats and Republicans agree on
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders continued her full-throated attack on James Comey Friday as excerpts of his upcoming book come to light.
After describing Comey’s book as a “desperate PR stunt" and claiming he was looking to “pad his pockets” with “a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section," Sanders claimed Comey's leaking of documents was "one of the few issues in Washington that both Democrats and Republicans agree on."
White House says conversations on Syria are "ongoing"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump continues to discuss options for responding to a suspected chemical attack in Syria, days after vowing punitive action would happen soon.
"We're continuing to have ongoing conversations with our partners and allies," press secretary Sarah Sanders said, noting he'd spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier today.
She continued: "We're continuing to have ongoing meetings and conversations here at the White House. When we have any further developments within we'll developments, we'll let you know."
Later, she said the US is "confident that both Syria had responsibility in this chemical weapons attack, but we also hold Russia responsible for their failure to stop chemical weapons attacks from taking place."
Sarah Sanders isn't sure if Michael Cohen is still Trump's personal attorney
In the wake of news that Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation, Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump still has confidence in the man who long served as his personal attorney and reported fixer.
She said, "I know that the President worked with him as a personal attorney. Beyond that, I don't have anything else to add."
But when asked if he was still the President's personal attorney, Sanders said, "I'm not sure. I would have to check. We only speak about White House staff."
Sarah Sanders: Trump "voiced frustrations," but there are no announcements on possibility of firing Rosenstein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked today if President Trump is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
"I don't have any announcements at this time," she said. "The President's voiced some frustrations, but beyond that I don't have anything to add."
Sources told CNN the White House is preparing talking points designed to undermine Rosenstein's credibility.
Was Trump sending a message by pardoning Scooter Libby? WH: "Not at all"
A reporter asked Sanders if Trump was "sending some sort of signal" to the Mueller investigation by pardoning Scooter Libby. She said no, "not at all."
"One thing has nothing to do with the other. And every case should be reviewed on their own merits. Pardoning Libby was the right thing to do after the principle witness recanted her testimony," said Sanders.
White House says firing James Comey will be one of Trump's "greatest achievements"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders came out swinging when a reporter asked if President Trump was worried about what James Comey was saying in his interviews with the media.
"Not at all," Sanders said. "The American people see right through the blatant lies of the self-admitted leaker. This is nothing more than a poorly executed pr stunt by Comey."
She added that the fired former FBI director was "padding his pockets with a book that should be in the basement bargain bin," and said, "He'll be known as a disgraced partisan hack that broke his sacred trust with the President of the United States, the dedicated agents of the FBI and the American people he vowed to faithfully serve."
She concluded: "One of the president's greatest achievements will go down as firing Director Comey.
5 questions that could come up at today's briefing
Here are five questions that could come up at today's briefing:
- President Trump just pardoned ex-Cheney aide Scooter Libby. Why did he pardon Libby?
- Sources told CNN the White House is preparing talking points designed to undermine Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's credibility. Is the President thinking about firing Rosenstein?
- Top military officials warned Trump that he risks escalating US involvement in Syria if he goes forward with the type of aggressive bombing campaign. Will Trump back down on his warning to Russia that it should "get ready" for a missile strike on Syria?
- Excerpts from former FBI Director James Comey's tell-all book surfaced in media reports last night. What does Trump think about Comey's book?
- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is "under criminal investigation," the Justice Department said Friday. Does the President have any concerns about the investigation?
Trump's personal lawyer is "under criminal investigation," the DOJ says
From CNN's Kara Scannell and Katelyn Polantz
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is "under criminal investigation," the Justice Department said Friday.
In response to Cohen's motion to restrain the evidence collected in Monday's raids of his home and office, the US attorney in New York asserted the raids were authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation." The filing redacts what Cohen is under investigation for.
The filing contains the first details released by the Justice Department on the searches, which covered Cohen's residence, hotel room, office, safety deposit boxes and electronic devices.
Cohen's attorneys have filed a temporary restraining order in the matter. Cohen did not appear in court Friday morning.
Monday's raids included a search for communications related to efforts to suppress negative information ahead of the election, including communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women that surfaced a month before the election, CNN reported this week.
Records related to Cohen's taxi medallion business were also sought.
George W. Bush is "very pleased" for Libby and his family, his spokesman says
From CNN's Jason Morris
Freddy Ford, a spokesman for former President George W. Bush, responded to news that President Trump has pardoned former Dick Cheney chief of staff Scooter Libby.
"President Bush is very pleased for Scooter and his family," he said.
Bush had commuted Libby's 30-month sentence but would not grant a pardon.
Libby had been convicted of perjury in 2007 in the investigation into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.