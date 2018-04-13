President Trump continues to discuss options for responding to a suspected chemical attack in Syria, days after vowing punitive action would happen soon.

"We're continuing to have ongoing conversations with our partners and allies," press secretary Sarah Sanders said, noting he'd spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier today.

She continued: "We're continuing to have ongoing meetings and conversations here at the White House. When we have any further developments within we'll developments, we'll let you know."

Later, she said the US is "confident that both Syria had responsibility in this chemical weapons attack, but we also hold Russia responsible for their failure to stop chemical weapons attacks from taking place."