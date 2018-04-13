White House press secretary Sarah Sanders came out swinging when a reporter asked if President Trump was worried about what James Comey was saying in his interviews with the media.

"Not at all," Sanders said. "The American people see right through the blatant lies of the self-admitted leaker. This is nothing more than a poorly executed pr stunt by Comey."

She added that the fired former FBI director was "padding his pockets with a book that should be in the basement bargain bin," and said, "He'll be known as a disgraced partisan hack that broke his sacred trust with the President of the United States, the dedicated agents of the FBI and the American people he vowed to faithfully serve."

She concluded: "One of the president's greatest achievements will go down as firing Director Comey.