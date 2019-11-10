Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Businessman Tom Steyer explained tonight why he's focused much of his energy on his movement to impeach President Trump.

"I started the need to impeach movement over two years ago to try and raise the voice of the American people," he said. "I thought we had the most corrupt president in history. I thought it was important as a matter of right and wrong that he be held to the same law that everyone else is held to. I've been pushing for the American people and 8 million people signed our petition to get to hear what he's done on televised hearings so we can decide right from wrong.

He continued: "I really look at this, as it is late, but I still believe the proper thing here is for Washington, DC, to hold him to account in the way that Americans have dragged the people in Washington to do the right thing and to see this as a matter of right and wrong in our democracy, not a matter of partisan politics, but a pure matter of patriotism."

Asked if he was concerned that Trump would use the impeachment inquiry to his political advantage, Steyer said he thinks "the court that counts is the court of public opinion."

Steyer then said he's not running to impeach the President, although Steyer's efforts to impeach Trump have made him the most visible.