Steyer: Bloomberg needs to embrace a wealth tax
Tom Steyer took early aim at fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg, saying the former New York City mayor must embrace a wealth tax if he is going to pursue the Democratic presidential nomination.
"It's something every Democrat has got to address and redress," Steyer said.
"Unless Mr. Bloomberg is willing to accept a wealth tax, I don't believe he can be an appropriate nominee for the Democratic party."
Steyer also said he would "undo" all of the tax cuts given to the wealthiest Americans and corporations over the past four decades.
"The distribution of wealth across society is an absolute scandal," he said.
Steyer on impeachment: "The court that counts is the court of public opinion"
Businessman Tom Steyer explained tonight why he's focused much of his energy on his movement to impeach President Trump.
"I started the need to impeach movement over two years ago to try and raise the voice of the American people," he said. "I thought we had the most corrupt president in history. I thought it was important as a matter of right and wrong that he be held to the same law that everyone else is held to. I've been pushing for the American people and 8 million people signed our petition to get to hear what he's done on televised hearings so we can decide right from wrong.
He continued: "I really look at this, as it is late, but I still believe the proper thing here is for Washington, DC, to hold him to account in the way that Americans have dragged the people in Washington to do the right thing and to see this as a matter of right and wrong in our democracy, not a matter of partisan politics, but a pure matter of patriotism."
Asked if he was concerned that Trump would use the impeachment inquiry to his political advantage, Steyer said he thinks "the court that counts is the court of public opinion."
Steyer then said he's not running to impeach the President, although Steyer's efforts to impeach Trump have made him the most visible.
"I'm running for president. I'm not running for president to impeach Donald Trump. I think it's time as president that we look forward and talk about what Democrats are going to do for Americans, the changes that have to come to look to the future and for the changes we're going to bring to make this a better country and to stand up for working Americans across the land," he said.
Here's what you need to know about Tom Steyer
Ahead of the midterms last year, billionaire businessman Tom Steyer hit the road to headline dozens of town hall meetings, introducing himself to voters and working to become the face of the impeach President Trump movement.
Now, Steyer's aides say he has committed spending at least $100 million on his presidential bid in the hopes of toppling another billionaire, Trump, who defied political conventions to win the White House in 2016.
Steyer, a 62-year-old with still-sandy blond hair and a penchant for argyle ties, has operated as a funding force in Democratic politics in recent years, bankrolling candidates and organizations that promote liberal causes, including the impeachment of Trump. Steyer's net worth reached $1.6 billion this year according to Forbes, a fortune he began amassing in 1986 when he launched his hedge fund Farallon Capital.
The 2018 House races, which Steyer spent over $100 million on, marked the third consecutive election cycle in which Steyer spent millions supporting Democratic candidates. But it's Steyer's efforts to impeach Trump which have made him the most visible, starring in self-funded television commercials in which he calls on Congress to remove the President from office.
Why Tom Steyer's economic agenda emphasizes "people over profits"
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer's economic agenda is aimed at "ensuring that economic power rests with the American people, not big corporations."
To address what Steyer calls the "undue influence" of corporate power on the US economy, his plan calls for a $15 minimum wage along with congressional term limits and the repeal of Citizens United.
Steyer said he would "invest in people" with larger allocations to health care and public schools as well as the introduction of five new constitutional rights which include "the right to healthcare, clean air and water, a livable wage, an equal vote, and a quality education."
He said he would also repeal the Trump tax cuts and install a 1% wealth tax on those whose net worth is above $32 million.
"(The federal tax system) will not continue to provide favorable treatment to the rich and powerful at the expense of low-income and middle-class Americans, nor will it starve the government of the resources needed to deliver services," he said.
The agenda also outlines plans to "transition the United States to a green economy" and "negotiate trade agreements with vital economic partners."
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College shows a close race in Iowa with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 22% support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 19%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 18% and former Vice President Joe Biden rounding out the top tier with 17%. The same poll showed Steyer garnered 2% of support.
Before officially launching his campaign in July, Steyer has mainly operated as a funding force in Democratic politics in recent years, bankrolling candidates and organizations that promote liberal causes, including the impeachment of President Trump.
