Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer said he would support a move toward national referendums to pass laws in the US if it was done carefully.

"I do think it has to be done carefully. I do think the rules are important, but I trust the American people. I've traveled around this country, I've talked to people. I believe Americans are decent, brave and compassionate. And if we're going to break the stranglehold these corporations have on our government. to me it's going to mean more democracy, giving power directly to the people ... breaking up structurally, including getting rid of the idea that corporations are people," he said.

Steyer continued: "We're going to have to make some changes ... But what we have right now is so broken, that we're going to have to do something differently. And I'm going to trust the American people. And we're going to design it in a way to try to make it as careful as possible. But they're going to have to make structural changes.

Why this sounds familiar: The the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a bitterly fought referendum in June 2016.