Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Businessman Tom Steyer said the global climate crisis would be his “number one priority” if elected president in 2020, and said he would declare a state of emergency on climate on his first day in office.

The Democratic presidential candidate said if elected he would use the emergency powers of the presidency “to make changes immediately." He added that the threat the climate crisis poses is only “getting worse.”

He said he would ask Congress to pass a version of the Green New Deal in the first 100 days in office.

“I’ve spent over a decade fighting oil companies and beating them at the ballot box. I've led the charge for clean energy across the country at the ballot box,” Steyer said. “I’ve worked to stop pipelines. I've worked to stop fossil fuel plants. We're talking about the future, but you can look at my history and know that this is something that is an absolutely top priority for me,”

He added he does not fly private, and said he hopes nobody else running for the Democratic nomination will choose to fly private.