1 min ago

These countries have banned TikTok

From CNN Staff

While some countries – including the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia – have placed restrictions on the use of TikTok on devices issued to government workers, there is an outright ban on the app in a few other countries.

  • India banned TikTok in June 2020, alongside other Chinese apps like the messenger app WeChat. They said the apps posed a “threat to sovereignty and integrity” of the country.
  • Nepal has also banned the app, with government officials saying it was disrupting social structures in the South Asian nation.
  • A similar concern was cited by Pakistan as it imposed a ban on multiple occasions. According to a court order, judges in Pakistan argued the app was “detrimental to the youth." They also claimed that “videos being uploaded [were] against the set norms and values” of the country.

Many Western countries that have banned the Chinese-owned app from government employees phones argue it presents a security concern. They are worried China could use its national security laws to access the significant amount of personal information that TikTok, like most social media applications, collects from its US users.

6 min ago

TikTok rips House lawmakers' response to its user advocacy campaign

From CNN's Brian Fung

TikTok escalated its feud with House lawmakers this week as it accused two Republicans and a Democrat of mischaracterizing the company's call-to-action campaign aimed at TikTok users, blasting certain claims by the members of Congress as "offensive" and "patently false."

TikTok also sought to turn the tables on lawmakers, highlighting how many of the TikTok users flooding House offices with phone calls are the members' own constituents.

"It is offensive that you would complain about hearing from your constituents and seek to deny them of their constitutional rights," TikTok wrote to New Jersey Republican Rep. Chris Smith, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher and Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, in letters dated Monday and obtained by CNN.

TikTok's advocacy campaign features a full-screen notification within the TikTok app urging users to call their representatives and to oppose a bill that could force a nationwide ban. That legislation is slated for a House floor vote on Wednesday.

17 min ago

Even if the House approves legislation banning TikTok, it's not clear what will happen in the Senate

From CNN's Brian Fung

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Even if the legislation banning TikTok passes the House, its fate is less than clear in the US Senate, where there is no companion bill.

The Democratic chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, Sen. Maria Cantwell, has made no firm commitment to advance the proposal.

“I will be talking to my Senate and House colleagues to try to find a path forward that is constitutional and protects civil liberties,” Cantwell said in a statement to CNN last week.

And on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wouldn’t commit to holding a vote on the House bill.

“Let's see what the House does. I'll have to consult and intend to consult with my relevant committee chairman to see what their views would be,” he said.

Some background on attempts to limit the app: Last year, Senate lawmakers proposed legislation clamping down on TikTok but triggered concerns that it could give the executive branch too much power.

Efforts to ban TikTok date back to the Trump administration, which used a series of executive orders to try to force app stores not to offer TikTok and to compel ByteDance to spin off the company.

Those efforts also stalled amid legal challenges, though it led TikTok to engage in negotiations with the US government about how it could secure Americans’ personal data. Those talks are ongoing, even as TikTok has moved to store US user data on US-based servers controlled by the tech giant Oracle.

23 min ago

Gen Z congressman warns TikTok ban bill won't help Biden rally young voters

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Manu Raju

Rep. Maxwell Frost speaks at a news conference on TikTok on March 12 in Washington, DC. 
Rep. Maxwell Frost speaks at a news conference on TikTok on March 12 in Washington, DC.  Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z congressman, warned Tuesday that President Joe Biden potentially signing into law a bill that could ban TikTok wouldn’t be helpful as the president tries to court younger voters. 

“I don't think it'll be helpful with young voters. But you know, my argument here, yes, it has to do with young people. But taking a step back, I just think it's bad policy,” Frost told CNN’s Manu Raju. 

He added that he believes Congress should address the potential risks posed by TikTok as well as other social media companies, but argued that the TikTok legislation is being “steamrolled” through Congress. 

“So I'm not sure this is the way to go. And the way it was steamrolled through Congress here,” Frost said. “A lot of my colleagues don't fully understand what they're voting on tomorrow, either. Okay, so I just think that this we're moving too fast and something that's going to have drastic impacts for people in this country.”

House Republicans are moving forward with a vote on the bill set for Wednesday despite Donald Trump having signaled some uneasiness over the legislation that would ban the app unless it part ways with its Chinese parent company.

31 min ago

House GOP is pressing ahead with vote on TikTok, despite Trump signaling unease over legislation

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Haley Talbot

House Republicans are pressing ahead with a Wednesday floor vote on legislation that would ban TikTok in the United States unless it part ways with its Chinese parent company, even as former President Donald Trump has signaled some uneasiness over the legislation.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers expressed confidence the measure would pass and downplayed the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s opposition, noting he previously supported the idea of cracking down on the app.

“This is in alignment with what Donald Trump attempted to do when he was president. And he recognized that TikTok was a national security threat, and we are proceeding, because that threat continues today,” she said. “I’m just encouraging him to look at the bill.”

Still, there’s been a behind-the-scenes effort by bill supporters to launch a counter-campaign in response to TikTok’s lobbying blitz against the legislation. That included scheduling a classified briefing for all House members at 1 p.m. Tuesday about the app’s potential national security threat.

McMorris Rodgers also gave a briefing on the bill during a House GOP whip meeting on Monday night, though leadership is not formally whipping the bill, which will come up under suspension of the rules – an expedited process that requires a two-thirds majority for passage.

42 min ago

How TikTok creators are feeling as the House weighs banning the app

From CNN's Brian Fung

Nadya Okamoto attends the "Dead Ringers" world premiere at Metrograph on April 3, 2023 in New York City.
Nadya Okamoto attends the "Dead Ringers" world premiere at Metrograph on April 3, 2023 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

TikTok – and some of its users – are pulling out all the stops to contest a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of the app.

As House lawmakers prepare to vote on the bill Wednesday, TikTok is encouraging users to call their representatives with a full-screen notification about the legislation. The company’s CEO, Shou Chew, has attempted to schedule 11th-hour meetings with members of Congress. It sent letters to two lawmakers on Monday challenging their characterizations of TikTok’s call-to-action campaign as “offensive” and “patently false.”

And TikTok claims that banning the app would harm 5 million businesses that rely on the platform.

One of those businesses belongs to Nadya Okamoto, a TikTok creator with more than 4 million followers and whose brand of menstruation products, August, is carried by national retailers including Target. (TikTok connected Okamoto with CNN.)

Okamoto’s TikTok account features videos on women’s health, sex education and the occasional glimpse into her personal life. She’s launched product collaborations with major brands such as the trendy footwear company Hoka. Her sisters are TikTok creators in their own right, one of whom is using her income from TikTok to pay her own way through college, Okamoto said.

TikTok’s heavy emphasis on the For You page makes it far easier for brands like August to reach new audiences compared to other apps, Okamoto said. “They’re primarily looking at content from people they don’t necessarily follow already. And so, as a business, that is a very unique thing.”

Okamoto, who is Asian-American, also suspects that running beneath the anti-TikTok rhetoric is a strain of fear and racism, echoing many other Asian-Americans who have looked on with growing alarm.

Read more about how creators are worried about the House vote.

45 min ago

Lawmakers are moving at dizzying speed to ban TikTok. But could it happen?

From CNN's Brian Fung

House lawmakers are moving with dizzying speed with a plan that could ban TikTok from the United States.

In two days last week, a key House committee introduced and approved a bill targeting TikTok. The full House is set to vote on it Wednesday, and the White House says President Joe Biden is prepared to sign it.

But could a TikTok ban really happen? And what makes this proposal different from the other times policymakers have tried to clamp down on the video-sharing app used by 170 million Americans?

Here’s everything you need to know about the hot-button legislation.

What would the bill do?

If enacted, the bill would give TikTok roughly five months to separate from its China-linked parent company, ByteDance, or else app stores in the United States would be prohibited from hosting the app on their platforms.

It doesn’t stop there. The bill lays out similar restrictions for any app allegedly controlled by foreign adversaries, such as China, Iran, Russia or North Korea. And it sets up a process for Biden — or any future president — to identify apps that should be banned under the legislation.

App stores that violate the legislation could be fined based on the number of users of a banned app. The bill establishes fines of $5,000 per user of a banned app. So in the case of TikTok, Apple and Google could potentially be on the hook for up to $850 billion in fines each.

What is TikTok saying?

TikTok is calling the legislation an attack on the First Amendment rights of its users. It launched a call-to-action campaign within its app, urging users to call their representatives in Washington to oppose the bill. Multiple congressional offices say they’ve been flooded with calls.

“The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression,” TikTok said in a statement. “This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.”

Read more about the push to ban TikTok.