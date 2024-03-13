While some countries – including the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia – have placed restrictions on the use of TikTok on devices issued to government workers, there is an outright ban on the app in a few other countries.
- India banned TikTok in June 2020, alongside other Chinese apps like the messenger app WeChat. They said the apps posed a “threat to sovereignty and integrity” of the country.
- Nepal has also banned the app, with government officials saying it was disrupting social structures in the South Asian nation.
- A similar concern was cited by Pakistan as it imposed a ban on multiple occasions. According to a court order, judges in Pakistan argued the app was “detrimental to the youth." They also claimed that “videos being uploaded [were] against the set norms and values” of the country.
Many Western countries that have banned the Chinese-owned app from government employees phones argue it presents a security concern. They are worried China could use its national security laws to access the significant amount of personal information that TikTok, like most social media applications, collects from its US users.