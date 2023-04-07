Data shows abortion pill is safer than some common prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra

Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone, the drug at the center of the Texas medication abortion lawsuit, is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra.
There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000, according to the US Food and Drug Administration as of last summer. That’s a death rate of 0.0005%.
Comparatively, the risk of death by penicillin — a common antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections like pneumonia — is four times greater than it is for mifepristone, according to a study on life-threatening allergic reactions. Risk of death by taking Viagra — used to treat erectile dysfunction — is nearly 10 times greater, according to a study cited in the amicus brief filed by the FDA.
“(Mifepristone) has been used for over 20 years by over 5 million people with the capacity to become pregnant,” said Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the University of California, San Francisco. “Its safety is very well established.”
The lawsuit, filed by a coalition of anti-abortion national medical associations against the FDA, under the umbrella of the “Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine” and several doctors, sought a number of actions by the court, chief among them an injunction ordering the FDA “to withdraw mifepristone and misoprostol as FDA-approved chemical abortion drugs and to withdraw defendants’ actions to deregulate these chemical abortion drugs.”
“Plaintiffs now ask this court to do what the FDA was and is legally required to do: protect women and girls by holding unlawful, setting aside, and vacating the FDA’s actions to approve chemical abortion drugs and eviscerate crucial safeguards for those who undergo this dangerous drug regimen,” they wrote in their initial complaint.
A federal judge said Friday he will suspend the FDA’s two-decade-old approval of mifepristone, but he is pausing his ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.