Justice Department to appeal decision by Texas judge suspending FDA approval of medication abortion pill

The federal judge in Washington state who issued a ruling Friday in a key abortion lawsuit has previously ruled in favor of reproductive rights advocates in a Trump-era dispute.

US District Judge Thomas Owen Rice was appointed to the Eastern District of Washington in 2011 by President Barack Obama. The Senate confirmed Rice for the post in 2012 by a vote of 93-4.

In his ruling, Rice said the FDA must keep medication abortion drugs available in at least 12 liberal states that sued the FDA to make the abortion pills more accessible.

The judge previously sided with an abortion rights group when he issued a permanent injunction in 2018 that blocked the Trump administration from slashing grants to a Planned Parenthood program that funds teen pregnancy prevention programs across the country.

Planned Parenthood brought the case against the Trump administration after the government ended Teen Pregnancy Prevention grants for 81 organizations across the nation. The grants to fund the program were supposed to run through 2020, but the Department of Health and Human Services said the grants would end in 2018 instead, arguing that the program was unsuccessful.

“The Court determines that the public interest weighs in favor of (Planned Parenthood), as it would prevent harm to the community … and prevent loss of data regarding the effectiveness of teen pregnancy prevention,” Rice wrote.

Rice served as chief judge of the Eastern District of Washington from 2016 to 2020. Prior to his appointment, Rice had served since 1987 as an assistant US Attorney in Washington.