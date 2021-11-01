The Supreme Court justices are hearing oral arguments related to a Texas law that bars abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy.
Outside of the court, supporters and opponents of the law are gathering as the oral arguments unfold.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Tierney Sneed, CNN
From CNN's Dan Berman
Elizabeth Prelogar will argue the case for the Justice Department — in her first full day on the job as solicitor general.
The Senate confirmed her on Thursday, and she was sworn in on Friday. Prelogar, an alum the special counsel Robert Mueller’s team who spent several years at the department before that investigation, was named as President Biden’s choice for the post in August, just weeks before the Supreme Court’s new term was to start.
Biden’s slowness in announcing her nomination raised eyebrows in the legal community, as she had been serving as acting solicitor general since the beginning of his administration.
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
A coalition of Texas abortion providers is going first — represented by Marc A. Hearron, a lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights.
The crux of his argument is that the providers have the legal right to sue Texas officials, state judges, clerks and private individuals.
They say under normal circumstances a state would be immune from such lawsuits, but this case is different because the law was designed to avoid judicial review.
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
A sharply divided Supreme Court is gathering now to once again consider a Texas law that bars abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy, reigniting a debate concerning the most restrictive law in the country.
Oral arguments come two months to the day after a 5-4 court allowed the law to go into effect, halting most abortions in the country's second largest state, and flooding clinics in nearby states with patients from Texas.
Amidst a nationwide firestorm, the Supreme Court agreed to fast-track two appeals brought by a coalition of abortion providers and the Biden administration, signaling that the justices understand the case to be one of the most urgent the court has considered under Chief Justice John Roberts.
What to expect today: Lawyers fighting the law will argue that it is blatantly unconstitutional and was designed with the express intent to make challenges in federal court nearly impossible, therefore nullifying a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.
SB 8, the law in question, bars abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat at around six weeks — often before a woman knows she is pregnant — and is in stark contrast to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
After the justices allowed the law to go into effect on Sept. 1, with Roberts joining the liberal justices in dissent, women in the state scrambled across state borders and lower-income women were left with few options. The law has no exception for rape or incest.
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court on Monday wiped away a decision that upheld a New York regulation that mandates that employer health insurance policies provide coverage for abortion services.
The justices instructed the lower court to take another look at the case in light of a decision the justices rendered last spring.
In that case, the court ruled that Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it froze the contract of a Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents because the agency believes that marriage should be between a man and a woman.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case brought by religious groups.
The news came as the justices prepare to hear oral arguments on a Texas law that bars abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy.
From CNN's Joan Biskupic
Since the challenge to a Texas abortion ban first reached the Supreme Court two months ago, the justices have conferred only in private over the law that flouts nearly a half century of abortion-rights rulings.
On Monday the internal debate goes public, as the nine hold oral arguments and air concerns about the ban's constitutionality or, alternatively, why they believe it is sound. Twice, the majority has rejected pleas to suspend the abortion ban.
In this round, the justices are not directly revisiting the constitutional right to abortion, established in 1973, but rather addressing the authority of judges to vindicate rights.
The paired lawsuits, brought by Texas abortion clinics and the US Department of Justice, come to the high court at a time when it has been flexing its new conservative muscle, with three appointees of former President Trump.
The court has shown a new willingness to delve into controversies over abortion and guns and, as it demonstrated Friday, take up red-state-versus-blue-state cases on climate change and immigration, too.
The remarks of three particular justices on Monday could foreshadow whether a majority will reinforce its support for Texas:
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor has emerged as the most vocal critic of the law, and has been especially critical that her colleagues have so far allowed it to remain in effect. In her most recent dissent — last week, when the court allowed the law to stay on the books for the second time — she said that Texas, "empowered by this Court's inaction," has "thoroughly chilled the exercise of the right recognized in Roe."
Sotomayor was the only justice to say that the court should have immediately blocked the law. Liberals Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer may have held their fire because they were placated by the fact that the court scheduled arguments so quickly or because they believe conservative votes may still be in play.
Meanwhile, "friend of the court" legal briefs flowed into the court Wednesday as parties attempted to illustrate the broad impact of its potential ruling.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is leading a coalition of 24 attorneys general siding with the abortion providers in the state. In their brief, Healey detailed how clinics in neighboring states are overwhelmed with patients from Texas. Healey warned the justices that if they were to greenlight the Texas law, other states could draft similar laws in areas such as gun rights, marriage equality and voting rights.
Healey told the court that the states recognize the "vital role" that judicial review plays in resolving tensions between a state's policy preference and a constitutional right. "Where longstanding precedent clearly and unambiguously forecloses a particular policy as unconstitutional, a State cannot be permitted to disregard that precedent by passing an unconstitutional law and shielding it from judicial review," Healey argued.
Indiana and 19 other Republican-led states filed a brief in support of Texas, arguing that the district court that ruled in favor of the Department of Justice "threatens to expose every State in the Union to a suit by the federal Executive Branch whenever the U.S. Attorney General deems a state law to violate some constitutional right of someone, somewhere."
Although on Monday the justices will limit the dispute to procedural issues related to the law and not whether it violates court precedent, they will tackle the future of Roe v. Wade in a separate dispute in December. In that case, Mississippi is defending its 15-week ban and explicitly asking to overturn Roe.
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court received a flood of legal briefs last Wednesday concerning Texas' six-week abortion ban, which has rendered Roe v. Wade a dead letter in the country's second largest state, in advance of today's oral arguments.
The filings come after the court agreed last month to fast-track an appeal from a coalition of abortion providers and lawyers for the Biden administration, who argue that the law is in clear violation of a nearly 50-year-old court precedent and represents the most restrictive ban in the nation. The court's move to expedite the dispute signals that the justices understand it to be among the most urgent cases the Roberts court has considered.
Critics of the law reflected that urgency by stressing the law's impact in Texas in the new briefs.
A lawyer for the Biden administration told the justices that the law was designed to "nullify" Supreme Court precedent and that "so, far it has worked." The government argues that the law has "effectively eliminated abortion in Texas" and represents a "brazen attack" on the "supremacy of federal law."
Abortion providers urged the justices to step in.
"Where, as here, a State enacts a blatantly unconstitutional statute, assigns enforcement authority to everyone in the world, and weaponizes the state judiciary to obstruct those courts' ability to protect constitutional rights, the federal courts must be available to provide relief," a lawyer for one of the clinics said.
S.B. 8, the law in question, bars abortions often before a woman knows she is pregnant and is in stark contrast to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
On Sept. 1, a 5-4 Supreme Court allowed the law to go into effect while legal challenges continued, causing a firestorm in the country as women scrambled to find ways to obtain reproductive care in Texas, overwhelming clinics in nearby states. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's left wing in dissent, with the liberal justices calling the law "flagrantly" unconstitutional.
After the court's order, polls found that public opinion of the justices reached a new low and that only 1/3 of the country wanted the court to overrule Roe v. Wade.
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
There will be two sets of arguments today at the Supreme Court at 10 a.m. ET.
The justices won’t be discussing whether the Texas law violates Roe v. Wade, they are limiting the discussion to the novel way S.B. 8 was written. It bars the state from enforcing the law, instead, allowing private citizens to bring civil suit against anyone they think may be helping a woman get an abortion.
A coalition of abortion providers and the Biden administration say this amounts to a “scheme” to keep challenges out of federal courts. They note that lawsuits in state court can only occur after a doctor has agreed to face draconian penalties by performing an abortion, and that the legal proceedings could take months to play out.
These are the key players of today's arguments and how the event is expected to unfold:
A note on timing: Although one hour of argument is allotted for each case, if past is precedent, the justices will go long. Under the new argument format, justices can ask questions when they want, but after the arguing lawyer is finished, going in order of seniority, the justices can ask additional lines of questions. It’s a format that Justice Clarence Thomas likes, and after years of silence, look for him to be an active participant.