Supreme Court police officers set up security barricades outside the Supreme Court building on Monday morning in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a challenge to the controversial Texas abortion law. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court received a flood of legal briefs last Wednesday concerning Texas' six-week abortion ban, which has rendered Roe v. Wade a dead letter in the country's second largest state, in advance of today's oral arguments.

The filings come after the court agreed last month to fast-track an appeal from a coalition of abortion providers and lawyers for the Biden administration, who argue that the law is in clear violation of a nearly 50-year-old court precedent and represents the most restrictive ban in the nation. The court's move to expedite the dispute signals that the justices understand it to be among the most urgent cases the Roberts court has considered.

Critics of the law reflected that urgency by stressing the law's impact in Texas in the new briefs.

A lawyer for the Biden administration told the justices that the law was designed to "nullify" Supreme Court precedent and that "so, far it has worked." The government argues that the law has "effectively eliminated abortion in Texas" and represents a "brazen attack" on the "supremacy of federal law."

Abortion providers urged the justices to step in.

"Where, as here, a State enacts a blatantly unconstitutional statute, assigns enforcement authority to everyone in the world, and weaponizes the state judiciary to obstruct those courts' ability to protect constitutional rights, the federal courts must be available to provide relief," a lawyer for one of the clinics said.

S.B. 8, the law in question, bars abortions often before a woman knows she is pregnant and is in stark contrast to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

On Sept. 1, a 5-4 Supreme Court allowed the law to go into effect while legal challenges continued, causing a firestorm in the country as women scrambled to find ways to obtain reproductive care in Texas, overwhelming clinics in nearby states. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's left wing in dissent, with the liberal justices calling the law "flagrantly" unconstitutional.

After the court's order, polls found that public opinion of the justices reached a new low and that only 1/3 of the country wanted the court to overrule Roe v. Wade.