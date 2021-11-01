Justices Sotomayor and Kagan put heat on Texas for how ban creates model to attack other rights

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan ripped the Texas ban for how it would create a model for states to attack other constitutionally protected rights.

Sotomayor grilled Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone on Texas’ argument that Congress could step in and write legislation that would prevent states from passing such laws. “Can I give you examples where Congress hasn’t?” Sotomayor said, ticking off decisions the Supreme Court has made on gun rights, same-sex marriage, birth control, sodomy, and other contentious issues.

“So this is not limited to abortion. That’s the point that’s been raised. It’s limited to any law that a state thinks it’s dissatisfied with,” she said.

Kagan picked up the torch, telling Stone that “guns, same sex marriage, religious right, whatever you don’t like” can now be targeted with a law like the Texas ban.