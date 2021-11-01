Justices Sotomayor and Kagan put heat on Texas for how ban creates model to attack other rights
Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan ripped the Texas ban for how it would create a model for states to attack other constitutionally protected rights.
Sotomayor grilled Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone on Texas’ argument that Congress could step in and write legislation that would prevent states from passing such laws. “Can I give you examples where Congress hasn’t?” Sotomayor said, ticking off decisions the Supreme Court has made on gun rights, same-sex marriage, birth control, sodomy, and other contentious issues.
“So this is not limited to abortion. That’s the point that’s been raised. It’s limited to any law that a state thinks it’s dissatisfied with,” she said.
Kagan picked up the torch, telling Stone that “guns, same sex marriage, religious right, whatever you don’t like” can now be targeted with a law like the Texas ban.
Kavanaugh nods to arguments from ban’s supporters about Roe being in doubt
Justice Brett Kavanaugh nodded to an argument made by the ban’s supporters in the case that there is not danger of the ban’s enforcement mechanism being pointed at other constitutionally-protected rights because those rights are more certain than the right to an abortion.
“What if our precedent on something in a different area of law altogether was just uncertain?” Kavanaugh asked the Justice Department. “There was an open question about something and a state wanted to cabin, draw a line with respect to the precedent. Would the US have the authority there? Is there something about what you think is the clarity of the violation here that triggers your authority?”
Kavanaugh did not mentioned it explicitly, but the court is hearing another abortion case next month — a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week ban — where the court’s precedent in Roe v. Wade will be explicitly in play.
Roberts says DOJ is seeking “limitless, ill-defined authority”
Following up on Justices Elena Kagan’s and Samuel Alito’s questions about whether a ruling in the Department of Justice's favor could be appropriately limited, Chief Justice John Roberts said he had his “concerns” about how narrowly this case could be treated.
“I share some of the concerns that have been voiced by my colleagues,” Roberts said, “You say this case is very narrow, it’s rare, it’s particularly problematic," he said.
But the authority the US was claiming in bringing its lawsuit was a “limitless, ill-defined authority,” Roberts said.
He asked the solicitor general to explain the “limiting principle” and grilled her specifically on the idea that the court could issue against state court clerks or anyone who could bring private litigation under the law.
Justices Kagan and Alito make their cases
Justices Elena Kagan and Samuel Alito asked back-to-back questions of Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about what limits the Supreme Court could put on its ruling if it was to rule against Texas in the case.
The questions appeared aimed not just at the Department of Justice, but at the potential swing votes on the court, with Kagan seemingly seeking to assure the justices that a ruling in the Department of Justice’s favor could come with limits and Alito asserting that what the US was asking for was “inconsistent” with the rule of law.
Kagan started first, asking Prelogar: “If there’s some fear that the law we make about how to craft relief will apply in other cases where it’s not so necessary, what would you say, what would you do to ensure that that did not take place, to essentially cabin this kind of relief to the peculiar circumstances of this case?" Prelogar pointed to the Texas’ ban unusual tactic of tasking private citizens with enforcement. She said that the court could also limit its ruling by articulating “that this is the rare case where the mere existence or threat of the litigation is itself causing the constitutional harm.”
Alito was next up, and he zeroed in on how – in his characterization – the US was arguing the Supreme Court should issue a rule that would apply just to this case.
That approach is “inconsistent” with rule of law, Alito said. He also took aim at the idea that state court judges could be blocked by the federal judiciary from presiding over certain cases.
“When has that been done and how can that be justified?” Alito said.
He added he believed the DOJ was arguing that a “federal judge can enjoin state judges because they’re, they’re lower creatures.”
The 113-year-old case critical to today’s debate
Ordinarily, sovereign immunity prevents individuals from suing government officials and officers. But what happens when those government officials are acting unconstitutionally, enforcing an unconstitutional law?
In 1908, the Supreme Court established an exception to this sovereign immunity principle in a case called Ex Parte Young, allowing individuals to sue and enjoin government officials from acting when they enforce unconstitutional laws.
But individual plaintiffs cannot simply sue the state or any government official they’d like to. Instead, they must show a nexus between the government official being sued, and the purported unlawful act enforcing the unconstitutional law.
CNN legal analyst and University of Texas Law professor Steve Vladeck says it matters here for two reasons:
“On one hand, the Supreme Court in Young recognized that those whose constitutional rights are being violated by state officers should be allowed to sue those officers and obtain an injunction barring the state officers from continuing to violate the Constitution. On the other hand, Young also suggested that state judges would not usually be the proper defendants unless they were directly responsible for the violation. The question is which of these principles yields in a case, like this one, in which the state has no role in enforcing its law—and has outsourced enforcement to private parties.”
Department of Justice: "Texas is responsible for the constitutional violation here"
Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar started with a clear rundown of the Justice Department’s arguments, that Texas designed a law to violate constitutional rights in a way that can’t be challenged.
“Texas designed S.B. 8 to thwart the supremacy of federal law in open defiance of our constitutional structure,” Prelogar said. “States are free to ask this court to reconsider its constitutional precedents, but they are not free to place themselves above this court, nullify the Court’s decisions in their borders, and block the judicial review necessary to vindicate federal rights.”
“Texas is responsible for the constitutional violation here. It enacted a law that clearly violates this Court’s precedents,” she added. “It designed that law to thwart judicial review by offering bounties to the general public to carry out the state’s enforcement function. And it structured those enforcement proceedings to be so burdensome and to threaten such significant liability, that they chill the exercise of the constitutional right altogether.”
"If Texas can nullify Roe and Casey in this manner, then other states could do the same with other constitutional rights or other decisions of this court that they disfavor," she continued.
Barrett on letting state courts take lead on litigating ban: "You cannot get global relief"
Justice Amy Coney Barrett pushed back on a line of questions from fellow conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, in which they leaned into the idea that state courts can take the lead on litigating the ban.
Alito asked Texas about the cases already pending in state court against the ban, and the quickness with which they’ll move forward.
Gorsuch, meanwhile, asked about the ability of providers to get preemptive orders blocking enforcement of the ban against them.
Barrett took aim specifically at Gorsuch’s question, and noted in a question to the Texas’ lawyer that providers can’t sue the state attorney general in court to preemptively block the ban.
“You cannot get global relief” in state court, Barrett said, the way one can obtain pre-enforcement orders in federal court against state officials. The question reflects Barrett may be inclined to vote to block the law.
Solicitor general is arguing now on behalf of the Justice Department
Newly confirmed Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is now arguing on behalf of the Biden administration.
She is expected to tell the justices that the federal government can step in to sue Texas because the law at issue is “clearly” unconstitutional and the federal government needs to protect the rights of its citizens, especially when the law was written in such a way to block others from bringing a lawsuit.
She will also point out that the law is blocking federal actors on the ground in Texas from carrying out their responsibilities consistent with the Constitution.
Kavanaugh questions Texas on arguments that ban could be replicated to infringe on other rights
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Justice Brett Kavanaugh questioned Texas on argument made by foes of the ban that the law’s enforcement mechanism could be “easily replicated” in other states, where the legislatures oppose other constitutionally protected rights, like gun rights or freedom of religion.
Kavanaugh grilled Texas on a scenario where a gun purchase could invite $1 million damages, whether that kind of state private cause of action law would be exempt from preemptive federal court review.
The line of questioning came after Kavanaugh earlier in the hearing asked another pointed question for Texas that suggested he had some sympathy towards the providers’ arguments in the case.
He asked about the case law that allows opponents to seek federal court orders preemptively blocking state officials from enforcing laws, and how Texas had seemingly gotten around it by tasking private citizens with the ban’s enforcement.
He referenced Justice Elena Kagan and her assertion that, in tasking private citizens with the ban’s enforcement, Texas had found a loophole in the case law. Kavanaugh asked Texas whether the Supreme Court should seek to close that loophole.