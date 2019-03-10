Rica Llagas knows how hard it is become a US citizen.

The 19-year-old San Marcos student migrated to the US in 2006 and became a US citizen in 2013.

Today, she wants to hear directly from the candidates about their plans to make immigration more comprehensive.

"I know how hard it is to get here legally. It's very expensive, very time consuming process and I have a lot of sympathy for those who come here illegally, so I want to see how they mitigate the situations and make legal immigration something that's more comprehensive and speedier," Llagas said.

She also wants to know how they plan to help students deal with mounting debt that come with college loans.