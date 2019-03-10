CNN hosts 2020 town hall at SXSWBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
She came to the US from the Philippines in 2013 and wants to hear more about legal immigration
Rica Llagas knows how hard it is become a US citizen.
The 19-year-old San Marcos student migrated to the US in 2006 and became a US citizen in 2013.
Today, she wants to hear directly from the candidates about their plans to make immigration more comprehensive.
"I know how hard it is to get here legally. It's very expensive, very time consuming process and I have a lot of sympathy for those who come here illegally, so I want to see how they mitigate the situations and make legal immigration something that's more comprehensive and speedier," Llagas said.
She also wants to know how they plan to help students deal with mounting debt that come with college loans.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will take the stage soon at the Moody Theater at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
After his hour is up, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will take questions for an hour at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 9 p.m. ET.
Delaney, the first Democrat to announce his 2020 bid, is up first
Rep. John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, was the first Democrat to announce his campaign in July 28, 2017.
A self-made businessman, Delaney at one point was the youngest CEO on the New York Stock Exchange. Delaney has been running the longest, but is still working to gain name recognition.
He launched with a Washington Post op-ed titled "Why I'm Running For President" and campaign announcement video. In his op-ed, Delaney wrote that he was running in hopes America could "rise above our broken politics and renew the spirit that enabled us to achieve the seemingly impossible."
These 3 Democrats will speak at tonight's CNN town hall
Three contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination will answer questions at a town hall in Austin, Texas, moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
The town hall at the South by Southwest conference will feature:
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney: The three-term congressman was the first Democrat to announce he would run for president back in 2017.
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: The Iraq War veteran jumped into the race in early February.
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: He would be the party's first gay nominee. Buttigieg announced an exploratory committee in January.
The "CNN Democratic Presidential Town Hall @ SXSW" will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN Español, beginning at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.