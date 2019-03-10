Former Rep. John Delaney has been running for President since 2017, but the Maryland Democrat told CNN earlier this year that one of the key mistakes he has made is not explaining his blue-collar roots.

That changed at the outset of his CNN town hall, when Delaney, who is worth millions and formerly ran two publicly traded companies, responded to a question on his wealth by noting his upbringing.

“I grew up in a time when we had institutions in our society that really supported people. And I don’t think we see that here today,” he said. “I mean, I grew up in a blue collar family. My dad was an electrician. Neither of my parents went to college. I needed scholarships from my dad’s union to give me the opportunity to get the education that I have received. And I had this amazing kind of American dream-type life where I worked hard and played by the rules.”

Delaney previously told CNN he and his campaign could probably "do better" at explaining his upbringing.

“For someone who, in many ways, is from the other side of the tracks and has to fight for everything I have gotten, you learn to be as professional as possible because that is what you have to do," he said.