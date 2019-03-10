Former Rep. John Delaney explained his criticism of the progressive-backed Green New Deal on Sunday, arguing that climate change is so critical it needs realistic solutions, not something that can’t be achieved.

“It is a time for bold solutions. But we also have to put our shoulder behind things that can actually get done,” he said. “Because climate, Jake, is not like other issues. We have an infrastructure issue in this country. But if we wait five years to deal with our infrastructure, it’s a missed opportunity. But it doesn’t get exponentially worse so we have to deal with climate change right away.”

Delaney said he would get a bipartisan carbon tax bill passed in his first year as president. “We have to have a goal around climate that’s realistic,” he said on Sunday.

Delaney had previously said that the Green New Deal was “as realistic as Trump saying that Mexico is going to pay for the wall.”