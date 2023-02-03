Prominent Republicans call for US to shoot down suspected spy balloon

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the South Carolina State House on January 28 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Prominent Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump, are criticizing President Joe Biden's administration for not knocking the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon out of the sky.

As of Friday afternoon, a Pentagon spokesperson said downing the balloon would create a "significant" debris field and potentially hurt or kill people on the ground.

The Pentagon has repeatedly declined to say whether the US is considering shooting the balloon down if it is over a body of water and won't pose a risk to people on the ground.

Remember: US officials have said the balloon does not have the ability to bring in more intelligence than spy satellites in low Earth orbit, which China already uses.

Here is what some of the administration's critics said Friday: