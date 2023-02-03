Prominent Republicans call for US to shoot down suspected spy balloon

Prominent Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump, are criticizing President Joe Biden's administration for not knocking the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon out of the sky.
As of Friday afternoon, a Pentagon spokesperson said downing the balloon would create a "significant" debris field and potentially hurt or kill people on the ground.
The Pentagon has repeatedly declined to say whether the US is considering shooting the balloon down if it is over a body of water and won't pose a risk to people on the ground.
Remember: US officials have said the balloon does not have the ability to bring in more intelligence than spy satellites in low Earth orbit, which China already uses.
Here is what some of the administration's critics said Friday:
- Former President Trump: “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Trump, who has announced a bid for the 2024 presidency, tied his criticism to a wider vow to curtail Chinese espionage if elected.
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley: Haley, who is expected to launch her own presidential bid later this month, also called for the US to shoot down the balloon in a Twitter post. The former governor said "Biden is letting China walk all over us."
- Sen. Marco Rubio: Rubio, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence committees, said the administration should have ordered the balloon shot down "over a sparsely populated area." He continued: "This is not some hot air balloon, it has a large payload of sensors roughly the size of two city buses & the ability to maneuver independently."
- Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: Pompeo called in a tweet for the US to "shoot down the (Chinese Communist Party)'s balloon safely, and demand answers" from Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the administration was displaying "weakness" on China.