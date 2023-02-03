Another Chinese spy balloon is transiting Latin America, Pentagon says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the first step to addressing a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States is simple — to get it out of US airspace.

“The first step is getting the surveillance asset out of our airspace – and that’s what we’re focused on," he said at a news conference Friday.

Blinken postponed his trip to China this weekend because of the incident, saying the balloon created conditions that undermined the purpose of the trip which was to “build a floor under the relationship” and address a broad range of issues. Blinken said he told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that he would not travel to Beijing, according to a readout from State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“The Secretary noted the PRC’s statement of regret but conveyed that this is an irresponsible act and a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law that undermined the purpose of the trip,” the readout said.

During the news conference, Blinken underscored the importance of keeping lines of communication open while the issue of the balloon is resolved. He said he plans to visit China "when conditions allow."

Some background: The Pentagon has said officials have assessed that shooting down the balloon would be dangerous, possibly creating a debris field and potentially hurting people. Officials said they are continuing to monitor the balloon as it moves over the central US.