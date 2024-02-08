Audio
Supreme Court to hear historic case on removing Trump from ballot

By Dan Berman, Tori B. Powell and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:19 a.m. ET, February 8, 2024
Your guide to today's Supreme Court arguments — and who will be speaking before the justices 

From CNN's John Fritze and Joan Biskupic

The Supreme Court has set aside 80 minutes for arguments in today’s historic dispute over whether former President Donald Trump disqualified himself from the ballot for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.  

In reality, the debate will carry on for much longer.  

Trump’s attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, is expected to kick off the arguments a little after 10 a.m. ET with a brief opening statement and will then field a barrage of questions from the bench. Jason Murray, representing the Colorado voters who challenged Trump, will present next. Finally, Shannon Stevenson, Colorado’s top appellate attorney, will speak on behalf of Secretary of State Jena Griswold.  

Each attorney will first take questions from the justices in something of a free-for-all format. Then, Chief Justice John Roberts will permit each justice to ask a few questions in order of seniority.  

At the end of the arguments, Mitchell will return to the well of the courtroom for a short rebuttal.  

Arguing before the Supreme Court involves an enormous amount of preparation, from nailing the intricacies of an argument to anticipating hypothetical questions from justices.  

Mitchell arranged two moot courts to practice before the justices took their seats. Murray had planned four. Such sessions are designed to expose the weaknesses in a case, devise solutions and refine its strong points. The tougher the moot – the adage goes – the smoother the actual argument. 

What to know about Norma Anderson — the Colorado Republican leading the 14th Amendment challenge against Trump

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Norma Anderson, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from office, is a lifelong Republican who has had a storied political career, including stints as the first-ever woman majority leader in both chambers of the Colorado legislature.

“I’m an old-fashioned Republican that believes in strong defense, supporting business, and helping those who don’t know how to help themselves, and less government, and a fair tax base,” Anderson said.

Here are some highlights of her career:

  • She spent 12 years in the statehouse, before having to leave due to term limits. While there, from 1997 to 1998, she was the majority leader of the lower chamber. After that, she won a seat in the state Senate, and spent seven years there. She similarly reached the post of majority leader in 2003.
  • Her record: While serving in the Colorado statehouse, Anderson helped enact legislation to improve child literacy and lower the cost of in-state colleges and established a home nursing program with funds from a landmark lawsuit against the large tobacco companies.

Battling Trump – especially in court – comes with acclaim in some circles, and vitriol in others. Anderson said she has received a lot of support from friends and family, except for one or two holdouts who are still die-hard Trump supporters. She said most of her friends weren’t surprised that she got involved in the case.

“I was born four months before FDR was elected,” Anderson said. “I’ve lived through a lot of presidents. Some I liked, some I didn’t. But not one of them caused an insurrection, until Donald Trump.”

Learn more about Anderson's life, work and stances here.