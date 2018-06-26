Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel banBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Analysis: Why today's ruling is a big win for the White House -- and future presidents
Analysis by Stephen Vladeck
Stephen Vladeck, CNN's Supreme Court analyst and a law professor at the University of Texas School of Law, called the ruling a "big win" for the White House.
However, Vladeck noted that this was the third version of the travel ban and the administration made significant changes in response to lower-court rulings invalidating the first two iterations, including one issued one week after Trump became president in January 2017.
Key House Democrat on travel ban ruling: The Supreme Court "got it wrong"
House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer just issued a statement that states, "I believe that the justices got it wrong."
He added, "Even if his actions have been declared constitutional, that does not mean they are right or they are in our nation’s best interest."
Read his full statement:
“I believe that the justices got it wrong in this case. President Trump made it very clear that his intention in imposing a draconian travel ban was to prevent Muslims from coming into the United States. This travel ban is part of a pattern we’ve come to see with this President – a concerted effort to close America off from the world, to retreat behind walls and shuttered borders and to advantage certain groups of Americans over others. Even if his actions have been declared constitutional, that does not mean they are right or they are in our nation’s best interest. “Muslim immigrants have been a part of making America a stronger, safer, and more prosperous nation for generations. The President’s travel ban will not only weaken our nation by denying us talented immigrant workers and job creators and limiting the opportunity for foreign businesspeople to invest in America, it will also make us less safe by handing terrorist groups like ISIS a potent recruiting and radicalization tool. I urge the President to end this ban and work with Congress to ensure that our immigration and travel system is fair and smart.”
Protesters are chanting "No ban, no wall!" outside the Supreme Court
From CNN's Saba Hamedy
There is a rally in front of the Supreme Court following this morning's court decision upholding President Trump's travel ban.
Protesters outside of the court are holding signs — at least one read "Build Bridges, not Walls — and chanting, "No ban, no wall!"
Farhana Khera, the executive director of Muslim Advocates, which organized at least one of the protests, called the ruling a "disappointment" but vowed that the group would keep fighting.
Department of Homeland Security: Trump's actions protect the American people
Following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Trump's travel ban, the Department of Homeland Security called the ban a "critically important executive action" that takes "important steps to protect the American people."
"The Department of Homeland Security will continue to faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws and treat everyone we encounter humanely and with professionalism," the department said in a statement.
Here's the full statement:
Supreme Court justice dissents: It is wrong to ignore Trump's "charged statements about Muslims"
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a blistering dissent, said the court was wrong to ignore Trump's various comments.
"The majority here completely sets aside the President's charged statements about Muslims as irrelevant," she wrote.
"That holding erodes the foundational principles of religious tolerance that the court elsewhere has so emphatically protected, and it tells members of minority religions in our country 'that they are outsiders, not full members of the political community.'"
She also compared today's opinion to one that came down in 1944 in which the court blessed the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.
Reacting to the dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts took the unusual step to declare that the 1944 case, Korematsu vs United States, was no longer good law and was wrongly decided.
Important note: This is the first time the Supreme Court has ever made this public determination.
Jeff Sessions: "Today is a great victory for the safety and security of all Americans"
Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the Supreme Court's travel ban ruling a "great victory" for Americans' safety.
Sessions is in Los Angeles this morning and found out about the decision from a senior staff member. A Justice official told CNN he had a big smile on his face.
Read the rest of Sessions' statement:
Trump calls travel ban ruling "a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution"
President Trump called the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his travel ban a "tremendous victory" for Americans and the US constitution.
In a statement, Trump called it a "vindication" — a word one White House used when describing to CNN Trump's feeling about the ruling.
Here's the full statement:
Travel ban ruling a “miscarriage of justice” says Muslim civil rights group
The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group) just sent us a statement condemning the Supreme Court decision upholding the travel ban.
"This is a miscarriage of justice," CAIR-Chicago Deputy Director and counsel Sufyan Sohel said, adding, "The Supreme Court had an opportunity to remind this country that all of us, regardless of where we were born, what we look like, or how we pray, are welcome, and they failed. This ban was inspired by – and remains – contrary to the values of freedom and equality that are central to who we aspire to be as a nation."
How the 9 Supreme Court justices ruled
The decision to uphold President Trump's travel ban was a 5-4 split along partisan lines.
The five who ruled in favor of the ban are...
- Chief Justice John Roberts
- Anthony Kennedy
- Neil Gorsuch
- Samuel Alito
- Clarence Thomas
And the four who ruled against it are...
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Stephen Breyer
- Sonia Sotomayor
- Elena Kagan