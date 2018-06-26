This Syrian couple is expecting their first child and they're afraid for their future

Mohamad Mashta says the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday left him and his wife feeling isolated and uncertain.

“If they are allowed to have this ban, what will they try next? Will I be sent away?” Mashta said on a conference call with reporters. “We are afraid for our future.”

Mashta came to the United States from Syria on a student visa in 2012. He was later granted asylum, according to court documents, and now works as an engineer at an auto manufacturing plant in Ohio. He was among the plaintiffs in one of several lawsuits challenging the travel ban, IRAP v. Trump.

Living through different versions of the ban has been harrowing, he said. For months, he was unsure whether his wife — who fled Syria and headed to Sudan — would be allowed to come to the United States. Ultimately, her visa was approved and she was able to come to the United States in October 2017, he said. But that didn’t quell his concerns.

“Reuniting with my wife was the light in a dark year. Still, we are not sure what the future will bring,” he said. “We still have family affected by the third ban, like my wife’s father and siblings, who cannot come visit us.”

That’s especially devastating, Mashta said, since he and his wife are expecting their first child in September.

“All I can say now,” he said, “is this decision made us feel like we are second-class people.”

Such concerns are going to be increasingly widespread as a result of Tuesday’s ruling, said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

“People who have every legal right to live here who are not affected by the ban, some of those people are now faced with a decision, do I continue to live in the United States? Or now that half of my family is stuck in another country and can’t come join me, do I now have to leave and give up on my American Dream?”