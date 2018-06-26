Supreme Court upholds travel banBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
This Syrian couple is expecting their first child and they're afraid for their future
From CNN's Catherine Shoichet
Mohamad Mashta says the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday left him and his wife feeling isolated and uncertain.
Mashta came to the United States from Syria on a student visa in 2012. He was later granted asylum, according to court documents, and now works as an engineer at an auto manufacturing plant in Ohio. He was among the plaintiffs in one of several lawsuits challenging the travel ban, IRAP v. Trump.
Living through different versions of the ban has been harrowing, he said. For months, he was unsure whether his wife — who fled Syria and headed to Sudan — would be allowed to come to the United States. Ultimately, her visa was approved and she was able to come to the United States in October 2017, he said. But that didn’t quell his concerns.
“Reuniting with my wife was the light in a dark year. Still, we are not sure what the future will bring,” he said. “We still have family affected by the third ban, like my wife’s father and siblings, who cannot come visit us.”
That’s especially devastating, Mashta said, since he and his wife are expecting their first child in September.
“All I can say now,” he said, “is this decision made us feel like we are second-class people.”
Such concerns are going to be increasingly widespread as a result of Tuesday’s ruling, said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.
“People who have every legal right to live here who are not affected by the ban, some of those people are now faced with a decision, do I continue to live in the United States? Or now that half of my family is stuck in another country and can’t come join me, do I now have to leave and give up on my American Dream?”
This law student has a message for Trump
Dave Pringle, a law student interning in Washington, DC, protested at the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday and carried a sign with strong message.
It read, “Dear Trump, you don't get to choose when we the people stop mattering as people.”
Jeff Sessions praises travel ban decision, rails on judges issuing nationwide injunctions
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, speaking about immigration in Los Angeles, said he was pleased with the Supreme Court's travel ban decision today and criticized judges issuing nationwide injunctions.
He said he hopes “this goes some way to ending the practice of nationwide injunctions which in my view gravely threaten the rule of law,” and emphasized that a “single judge out of 600” can issue one.
He continued: "It is the President, after all, who is elected and entrusted with the safety and security of the American people and to enforce an immigration system that serves the national interest. He’s the chief executive ... we respect courts and their legal opinions … they aren’t a policy setting branch … they don’t get to set the policy for the country.”
Travel ban is a "slap in the face" to Somalian refugees, humanitarian group says
From CNN's Anna Cardovillis
Geno Teofilo, a spokeman for the Norwegian Refugee Council, a humanitarian organization, called the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Trump's travel "shocking and unjust."
In a statement, Teofilo said the travel ban essentially shuts the door on refugee families who have been waiting for years to enter the US.
This is his full statement:
“Barring the entry of vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers is a slap in the face to thousands of innocent refugee families from Somalia. These families and others like them have been patiently waiting for years to resettle themselves and their children, while undergoing strict vetting and adhering to US policies. Now the door of welcome has been slammed shut. This ban creates a greater burden on other countries in East Africa that will continue to host these refugees. This Supreme Court ruling coming from a country founded by immigrants is shocking and unjust.”
Separately, the director of the Somali American Community Center in Clarkston, Georgia, said the court's decision marks a "sad day."
“Most of us are fleeing from Islamic terrorists. People who are trying to hurt some other Muslims," Omar Shekhey told CNN.
The Supreme Court finally rejected a 74-year-old decision allowing Japanese-American internment
From CNN's Ariane de Vouge
Chief Justice John Roberts and his conservative majority upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban Tuesday, but in the process — thanks to a heated argument with Justice Sonia Sotomayor — finally overturned the infamous 1944 Supreme Court decision blessing internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.
Here's how it happened:
- Sotomayor brought up the case: In her dissent to the majority's ruling on the travel ban, Sotomayor compared the decision to the Korematsu v. US case, saying there are "stark parallels" in the reasoning.
- Roberts responded: The comparison triggered an angry response from Roberts, who chastised his colleague for using "rhetorical advantage" and said that Korematsu had "nothing to do with this case."
- Then, Roberts went further: Roberts was troubled enough with the comparison, however, that he did something that no party involved in the travel ban case had expressly asked for: He announced that the Supreme Court was overruling Korematsu.
Democratic congressman: Congress must overturn the Supreme Court's travel ban ruling
Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, urged Congress to act and overturn the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold President Trump's travel ban.
Beyer called the ban "racist" and "immoral," adding that the court's decision today was "disappointing and it’s wrong."
"And if the Supreme Court’s going to do this, it’s up to Congress to pass the Freedom of Religion (Restoration) Act, which will ban any law which will prohibit people from coming to this country because of their religious views," he said.
How the travel ban could affect visitors coming to the US
From CNN's Holly Yan
The Supreme Court just handed a huge victory to the Trump administration by upholding its controversial travel ban -- which restricts nationals from seven countries from entering the US.
The Trump administration says the ban restricts entry from the following seven countries to varying degrees: Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela.
Here's what the latest travel ban means to travelers coming to the US:
New York governor calls travel ban Islamophobia "camouflaged as national security"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the travel ban and called it "a stain on this country’s history."
"This was clearly, in my opinion, a religious bias – it was camouflaged as national security, but it was Islamophobia,” Cuomo said.
This is the scene outside of the Supreme Court
From CNN's Saba Hamedy
Protesters have rallied in front of the Supreme Court to protest its decision to uphold President Trump's travel ban.
The crowd gathered earlier this morning, and several lawmakers have addressed them, including Sens. Mazie Hirono and Richard Blumenthal.