Supreme Court issues ruling on Texas abortion law

By Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:34 a.m. ET, December 10, 2021
1 min ago

Here's what happens next in the Texas abortion law case

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court's action today means that the case will return to a district court for further proceedings, opening up the possibility that the law could soon be suspended.

The opinion allows the providers to challenge the law in court, giving them a narrow victory.

But it limits which state officials can be sued. This could make it difficult for abortion providers to carry out procedures after six weeks of pregnancy.

4 min ago

Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law shows "glimpse of what is coming," CNN analyst says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic said the Supreme Court's ruling on the Texas abortion law is "a prelude to the real main event the justices are now considering."

"That's that Mississippi case that would really undercut Roe v. Wade nationwide, not just in Texas. And we won't see that ruling 'til June, but we see right now a glimpse of what is coming," Biskupic said.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, stems from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers challenging Mississippi's 2018 law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks into pregnancy. The ban is currently on hold due to lower court orders that cited the current Supreme Court precedent protecting the right to an abortion until fetal viability, a point around 24 weeks into the pregnancy.

"We now see why it took them so long to deliver this," she added.

"We've got a splintered vote ... And we have Chief Justice John Roberts breaking off with the liberals, complaining about, you know, other defendants who should be able to be sued here. Then you have the three remaining liberals — [Sonia] Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan — also talking about how the right to abortion in Texas has essentially not been in effect since Sept. 1," she said.

Biskupic said Justice Neil Gorsuch, former President Trump's appointee, wrote the main opinion.

"Roberts has always been an opponent of abortion rights. He is not someone who you think of as trying to save the day for reproductive rights in America. But this just shows how far this court has turned to the right, that he is now aligning with the more liberal justices. And I think that it shows our new era of reproductive rights and who will actually be in control," Biskupic said.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this post.

12 min ago

CNN legal analyst: Trump appointees are making "the impact that he and his supporters have wanted"

The Supreme Court ruling on the Texas abortion law is a "sobering message for the country," CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Friday.

"This is a constitutional right that has been recognized since 1973, since Roe v. Wade. And the Supreme Court has said, now twice, that it's OK for Texas to take away this right from women," he said. "I think that is a very clear message of where they're heading on the Mississippi case."

Toobin reminded that this direction of the court is influenced by former President Trump's appointees.  

"This is a big change in American law and, you know, Donald Trump's appointees have had the impact that he and his supporters have wanted," he said.

How the court ruled: The Supreme Court left in place a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy Friday, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.

9 min ago

Read the Supreme Court's opinion on the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court left in place Friday a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court. 

Read the opinion below:

9 min ago

Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law continue, but says providers can sue

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court left in place a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy Friday, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.  

 

26 min ago

Supreme Court issues ruling on Texas abortion law challenge

The Supreme Court has ruled on a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks. It is the most restrictive abortion law in the country. 

Two key conservative justices seemed open to arguments from abortion providers that they should be able to challenge a Texas abortion six-week ban in federal court as the Supreme Court grappled with the issue for nearly three hours on Nov. 1.

In a separate challenge, brought by the Department of Justice, however, several conservative justices did express some reservations about the breadth of the government's arguments, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling the Biden administration's argument "as broad as can be."