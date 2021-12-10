The Supreme Court decision makes it difficult for abortion providers to stop future civil lawsuits
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court decision makes it difficult for abortion providers in Texas to prevent future civil lawsuits against them for performing abortions. Under the state law, any private citizen across the country can sue individuals thought to have assisted in violating the state’s so-called heartbeat ban.
“The providers won in the sense that their challenge to S.B.8 is allowed to go forward against these state licensing officials, but more importantly, they lost in the sense that they can’t sue anyone else — so that even if their suit succeeds, it’s unlikely to provide them with the relief they need to reopen their doors, that is, to prevent future lawsuits against them for performing abortions,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
By a vote of 8-1, the court allowed the providers’ challenge to move forward against some state officials, but they divided 5-4 on whether other officials could be sued.
Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the court had agreed to hear the case to see if certain abortion providers could challenge the law. “We conclude that such an action is permissible against some of the named defendants but not others,” Gorsuch wrote.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for her liberal colleagues, said the court should have gone much further and blocked the law from going into effect when it had the chance back in September while the appeals process played out.
“The Court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before S. B. 8 first went into effect,” she said.
Sotomayor said it was a good thing that the challengers would be able to go into court to challenge the law and that she hoped that a district court would “act expeditiously” to enter the relief.
But, she said, because the court limited which officials could be sued, it will make the legal challenges more difficult to bring, which in turn, could make it more difficult for the providers to open their doors again.
38 min ago
Here's what the Texas abortion law does — and what it means for women seeking abortions in the state
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that a Texas abortion law, that bars the procedure after the first six weeks of pregnancy, can remain in place, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.
The law, known as SB 8, bars abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat at around six weeks — often before a woman knows she is pregnant. It is in stark contrast to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
The law has no exception for rape or incest.
After the justices allowed the law to go into effect on Sept. 1, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the liberal justices in dissent, women in the state scrambled across state borders and lower-income women were left with few options.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, leads a coalition of 24 attorneys general siding with the abortion providers in the state. In their brief, Healey detailed how clinics in neighboring states are overwhelmed with patients from Texas. Healey warned the justices that if they were to greenlight the Texas law, other states could draft similar laws in areas such as gun rights, marriage equality and voting rights.
Healey told the court that the states recognize the "vital role" that judicial review plays in resolving tensions between a state's policy preference and a constitutional right.
"Where longstanding precedent clearly and unambiguously forecloses a particular policy as unconstitutional, a State cannot be permitted to disregard that precedent by passing an unconstitutional law and shielding it from judicial review," Healey argued.
Indiana and 19 other Republican-led states filed a brief in support of Texas, arguing that the district court that ruled in favor of the Department of Justice "threatens to expose every State in the Union to a suit by the federal Executive Branch whenever the U.S. Attorney General deems a state law to violate some constitutional right of someone, somewhere."
8 min ago
Each side's argument before the Supreme Court
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
When the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Texas abortion law on Nov. 1, the justices limited their review to the law's novel structure, which bars state officials from enforcing it.
Instead, private citizens — from anywhere in the country — can bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the law. Critics say the law was crafted to shield it from challenges in federal courts and stymie attempts by abortion providers and the government to sue the state and block implementation.
Marc Hearron, a lawyer for a coalition of abortion providers, argued that the providers should be able to proceed with a lawsuit targeting not only Texas officials but also state court judges, clerks and any private parties who are responsible for implementing the law. The crux of the argument is that the state legislature cannot craft a law that's insulated from review in federal courts, particularly when the state has delegated enforcement to the general public.
While the state would be immune from such a lawsuit under normal circumstances, Hearron argued that in this instance the case can go forward because a federal constitutional right is at stake and private individuals are acting as agents of the state.
"In enacting SB 8, the Texas Legislature not only deliberately prohibited the exercise of a constitutional right recognized by this court, it did everything it could to evade effective judicial protection of that right in federal or state court," he said.
He said the lawsuit should be able to go forward because the state "delegated enforcement to literally any person anywhere except for its own state officials."
But Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone said the case should not be able to proceed in federal court because the state is not the proper defendant, since SB 8 bars state officials from enforcing the law. He stressed that the law allows civil lawsuits to proceed in state courts after an abortion is challenged.
Critically, Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed discomfort with the idea that a federal court could not hear the challenge and wondered if a federal constitutional defense "can be fully aired" in state courts. She seemed troubled that a state court hearing would be sufficient to air constitutional grievances.
And Justice Brett Kavanaugh wondered if other states might copy the law to restrict other rights concerning such issues as gun control and free speech. He asked whether the law couldn't be "easily replicated in other states that disfavor other constitutional rights."
Critically, though, while Barrett and Kavanaugh seemed receptive to the argument put forward by the providers, both had previously voted to allow the controversial law to remain in effect.
Roberts, on the other hand, who would have voted to block SB 8, did express some concern that the providers were targeting state judges who might implement the law. "You might appreciate that the idea of suing the judges sort of got our attention," he said to Hearron.
But at another point Roberts worried about the chilling effect of the law. As things stand, providers are not attempting to carry out abortions because of draconian penalties. That means Roe v. Wade has become a dead letter in the state.
"As I understand it," Roberts said to Stone, "the only way in which you get federal court review is, of course, for somebody to take action that violates the state law," suggesting that such legal challenges may never reach open court.
Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch emerged as the strongest defender of Texas' argument, while Kagan expressed the most criticism, at one point sarcastically referring to the law's architects as "some geniuses."
When it was her turn, US Solicitor General ElizabethPrelogar vigorously defended the government's ability to challenge the law, calling it a "brazen attack" on the coordinate branches of federal government.
But Roberts grilled her on the scope of the government's argument. "The authority you assert is broad as can be," he said referring to it as a "limitless, ill-defined" authority.
Justice Samuel Alito said he understood the government's concerns —"I get it," he told Prelogar — but he rejected her argument that the court's opinion would apply only to the case at hand. "When we decide a case, the rule that we establish should apply to everybody," he said.
Kagan continued her attack on the law. She told Stone that if he were right, "we would be inviting states – all 50 of them – with respect to their unpreferred constitutional rights, to try to nullify the law" when it comes to issues like "guns, same-sex marriage, religious rights." She said there would be "nothing the Supreme Court could do about it."
4 min ago
Here's what happens next in the Texas abortion law case
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court's action today means that the case will return to a district court for further proceedings, opening up the possibility that the law could soon be suspended.
The opinion allows the providers to challenge the law in court, giving them a narrow victory.
But it limits which state officials can be sued. This could make it difficult for abortion providers to carry out procedures after six weeks of pregnancy.
57 min ago
Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law shows "glimpse of what is coming," CNN analyst says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
CNN Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic said the Supreme Court's ruling on the Texas abortion law is "a prelude to the real main event the justices are now considering."
"That's that Mississippi case that would really undercut Roe v. Wade nationwide, not just in Texas. And we won't see that ruling 'til June, but we see right now a glimpse of what is coming," Biskupic said.
The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, stems from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers challenging Mississippi's 2018 law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks into pregnancy. The ban is currently on hold due to lower court orders that cited the current Supreme Court precedent protecting the right to an abortion until fetal viability, a point around 24 weeks into the pregnancy.
"We now see why it took them so long to deliver this," she added.
"We've got a splintered vote ... And we have Chief Justice John Roberts breaking off with the liberals, complaining about, you know, other defendants who should be able to be sued here. Then you have the three remaining liberals — [Sonia] Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan — also talking about how the right to abortion in Texas has essentially not been in effect since Sept. 1," she said.
Biskupic said Justice Neil Gorsuch, former President Trump's appointee, wrote the main opinion.
"Roberts has always been an opponent of abortion rights. He is not someone who you think of as trying to save the day for reproductive rights in America. But this just shows how far this court has turned to the right, that he is now aligning with the more liberal justices. And I think that it shows our new era of reproductive rights and who will actually be in control," Biskupic said.
CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this post.
1 min ago
CNN legal analyst: Trump appointees are making "the impact that he and his supporters have wanted"
"This is a constitutional right that has been recognized since 1973, since Roe v. Wade. And the Supreme Court has said, now twice, that it's OK for Texas to take away this right from women," he said. "I think that is a very clear message of where they're heading on the Mississippi case."
Toobin reminded that this direction of the court is influenced by former President Trump's appointees.
"This is a big change in American law and, you know, Donald Trump's appointees have had the impact that he and his supporters have wanted," he said.
1 hr 2 min ago
Read the Supreme Court's opinion on the Texas abortion law
Read the opinion below:
1 hr 2 min ago
Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law continue, but says providers can sue
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
1 hr 19 min ago
Supreme Court issues ruling on Texas abortion law challenge
The Supreme Court has ruled on a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks. It is the most restrictive abortion law in the country.
Two key conservative justices seemed open to arguments from abortion providers that they should be able to challenge a Texas abortion six-week ban in federal court as the Supreme Court grappled with the issue for nearly three hours on Nov. 1.
In a separate challenge, brought by the Department of Justice, however, several conservative justices did express some reservations about the breadth of the government's arguments, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling the Biden administration's argument "as broad as can be."