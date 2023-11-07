Hunter Biden departs federal court after a plea hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, in July. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Tuesday's case could impact the legal future of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has been charged with another federal firearms law blocked thanks to Bruen.

Hunter Biden is charged with breaking a law prohibiting the possession of firearms by a person who is an “unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance.” (He has pleaded not guilty.)

The 5th Circuit struck the law down earlier this year, relying heavily on both Bruen and its Rahimi rulings.

Patrick Daniels was stopped in 2022 for driving without a license plate. A search of the car uncovered several marijuana cigarette butts, a loaded pistol and a loaded rifle. A federal grand jury indicted Daniels for possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance. The 5th Circuit held that the law is not “consistent with our tradition of gun regulation.”

Hunter Biden’s legal team has signaled it plans to use the appeals court’s decision as part of its defense, with his attorney Abbe Lowell previously telling CNN that “the constitutionality of these charges are very much in doubt.”