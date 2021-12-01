The Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law today, teeing up one of the most substantial cases of the term in which the justices are being asked to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court in September to uphold Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy — and to invalidate the Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks.

Acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher said in a friend-of-the-court briefs filed in advance of the arguments that the justices should reject a direct challenge to the landmark opinion.

In a separate filing, he also asked that the United States be granted time to argue its position during oral arguments.

Overruling Roe, he said, "would harm women (and their partners) who have organized intimate relationships and made choices that define their views of themselves and their places in society, in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fall."

The Mississippi case — the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992 — comes as states across the country, emboldened by the conservative majority and the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, are increasingly passing restrictive abortion-related regulations, hoping to curb the constitutional right first established in 1973 in Roe and reaffirmed in 1992 when the court handed down Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Mississippi's Gestational Age Act, passed in 2018 but blocked by two federal courts, allows abortion after 15 weeks "only in medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality" and has no exception for rape or incest. If doctors perform abortions outside the parameters of the law they will have their medical licenses suspended or revoked and may be subject to additional penalties and fines.

In a brief filed in July, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, argued that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong" and should be overturned.

"The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition" Fitch told the justices.