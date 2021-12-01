Follow CNN Politics
Supreme Court hears abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade

By Tierney Sneed, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:44 a.m. ET, December 1, 2021
9 min ago

What the scene is like outside the Supreme Court

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court will soon take up the most important abortion case in 30 years as the justices consider Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Outside of the court, groups for and against the landmark decision are gathering:

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

18 min ago

Your guide to today's oral arguments: Here's who is speaking for each side

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments soon on a case concerning a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Mississippi is asking the justices to uphold the ban and overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). The state calls those landmark decisions "hopelessly unworkable" in legal briefs.

Arguments are scheduled to last for 70 minutes, but if past is precedent, the court will go overtime.

These are the key players of today's arguments and how the event is expected to unfold:

At 10 a.m. ET, Mississippi Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart – who served as a law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas in 2015 — will take the podium and his former boss is likely to ask the first question.

Thomas— who was largely silent from the bench for years — has been a vocal participant at oral arguments this term after the Court changed its questioning format.

Thomas has repeatedly urged the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying that there is no right to an abortion found in the Constitution. Earlier this year he was praised for his position on “unborn life” by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

When the justices agreed to hear the Mississippi case last May after months of closed door deliberations, the question they agreed to decide was whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortion are unconstitutional.”

But when Mississippi filed its opening brief it went much further asking the justices to overturn Roe and Casey. Some justices might see that as a bait and switch forcing them to address a much bigger question. Watch Chief Justice John Roberts who might express institutional concerns with overturning a decision from so long ago.

All eyes will also be on Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose vote to take up the case was likely critical. The court is now composed of three of former President Trump’s nominees, recall Trump vowed to appoint “pro-life” judges.

After Stewart wraps, Julie Rikelman, the Litigation Director at the Center for Reproductive Rights which is representing Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only licensed abortion facility in Mississippi, will be next. She is arguing on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in the state. In March of 2020, Rikelman won a case striking down a Louisiana abortion law when Roberts sided with the liberals on the court.

Today, Rikelman will forcefully argue that the court should “reject the invitation to jettison” a half century of precedent. In briefs, she zeroed in on the fact that many of Mississippi’s current arguments were rejected by the court some 30 years ago in Casey.

After Rikelman, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, a former clerk to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Elena Kagan, will step up in support of the clinic. Prelogar, the Biden administration’s top lawyer before the Supreme Court, said in legal papers that overturning Roe and Casey would “be a profound disruption.” Prelogar urged the justices to consider what would happen if the justices decided to return the issue to the states.

Because Mississippi brought the challenge, Stewart will have the chance to return to the podium. He’s likely to reiterate his main point: “Under Roe and Casey the Judiciary mows down state law after state law, year after year, on a critical policy issue,” he argued in briefs. “That is dangerously corrosive to our constitutional system,” he wrote.

21 min ago

How the lower courts have dealt with Mississippi’s law

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Judge Carlton W. Reeves, a District Court judge who sits on the US District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, blocked the Mississippi abortion law from going into effect.

Reeves, an Obama nominee, said the law was one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

“The record is clear,” he wrote in an opinion in November of 2018, “states may not ban abortions prior to viability” and 15 weeks is “prior to viability.”

But then Reeves went further. “So why are we here?” he asked. In a footnote he took after the state, “This Court concludes that the Mississippi Legislature’s professed interest in ‘women’s health’ is pure gaslighting."

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative courts in the country, also ruled against the Mississippi law.

"In an unbroken line dating to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court's abortion cases have established (and affirmed and re-affirmed) a woman's right to choose an abortion before viability," a panel of judges on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in December 2019. "States may regulate abortion procedures prior to viability so long as they do not ban abortions," the court held and concluded that "the law at issue is a ban."

If the Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, the issue will return to the states.

"Based on our analysis we think 26 states will likely move to ban abortion if Roe is overturned," Planned Parenthood says. "Of those 26, 12 states have trigger laws [a law passed after Roe that would ban all or nearly all abortions if Roe were overturned] and 9 have pre-Roe bans on the book. The others have historically hostile legislature or shifting judicial make-ups that put abortion access at risk."

 

38 min ago

Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. Now it faces a major challenge.

Analysis from CNN's Ariane de Vogue

In a biting dissent two years ago, when the Supreme Court overturned a ruling from 1979, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the decision "can only cause one to wonder which cases the court will overrule next."

Breyer is about to find out.

The justices are gathering Wednesday to consider a momentous question that has roiled the political sphere for decades and become a major feature of every modern-day judicial confirmation hearing: should Roe v. Wade be overturned?

Front and center at oral arguments will be a Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, that has the court considering whether a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

But lurking behind the law is another question that goes to the stability of the court as an institution. The justices will also weigh in on how seriously they should consider the very fact that Roe has been on the books for nearly a half-century.

Put another way: if the court uses cases as building blocks to construct the rule of law, what happens when one block — put in place in 1973 — is yanked out?

As much as some of the justices might wish they were writing on a blank slate, they cannot pretend they haven't dealt with Roe in numerous cases over the years. Equally important, several of the justices have at various times laid out the factors they weigh when voting to overturn precedent.

How the court grapples with that question could illuminate the way forward for the court and its aggressive right flank as it grapples with other divisive topics in the future.

Read more about Roe v. Wade here.

27 min ago

A restrictive Mississippi abortion law goes to the Supreme Court today. Here are key things to know.

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

(Leah Millis/Reuters)
(Leah Millis/Reuters)

The Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law today, teeing up one of the most substantial cases of the term in which the justices are being asked to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court in September to uphold Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy — and to invalidate the Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks.

Acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher said in a friend-of-the-court briefs filed in advance of the arguments that the justices should reject a direct challenge to the landmark opinion.

In a separate filing, he also asked that the United States be granted time to argue its position during oral arguments.

Overruling Roe, he said, "would harm women (and their partners) who have organized intimate relationships and made choices that define their views of themselves and their places in society, in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fall."

The Mississippi case — the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992 — comes as states across the country, emboldened by the conservative majority and the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, are increasingly passing restrictive abortion-related regulations, hoping to curb the constitutional right first established in 1973 in Roe and reaffirmed in 1992 when the court handed down Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Mississippi's Gestational Age Act, passed in 2018 but blocked by two federal courts, allows abortion after 15 weeks "only in medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality" and has no exception for rape or incest. If doctors perform abortions outside the parameters of the law they will have their medical licenses suspended or revoked and may be subject to additional penalties and fines.

In a brief filed in July, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, argued that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong" and should be overturned.

"The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition" Fitch told the justices.