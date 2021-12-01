Justice Alito draws a line on viability of fetus

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Chief Justice John Roberts, a key swing vote, had questions specifically about Mississippi’s ban, asking Julie Rikelman, a lawyer representing Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only licensed abortion clinic in the state, why 15 weeks is not enough time for a woman to obtain abortion.

Rikelman said that a “reasonable possibility standard” would be “unworkable” for the courts and that without the viability line, states will push that point earlier and earlier in the pregnancy.

She also pushed back on a claim by Roberts that United States stands out internationally for how late into the pregnancy it allows abortion. She said that many countries – including Canada and several countries in Europe – permit abortion up until viability. She also noted that other countries have fewer regulatory barriers to the procedure.

So, if the court moved the line substantially backwards, it may need to reconsider the rules around regulation, she said.

Justice Neil Gorsuch asked Rikelman about an alternative that Mississippi put forward if the court did not reverse Roe v. Wade.

The state argued that they could also apply an undue burden standard on bans on abortion before viability. That is the standard that applies to abortion regulations that make the procedure harder to the access. Rikelman said that idea would not be "workable."