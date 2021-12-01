The oral arguments have ended. Here's what happens next.

(Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The oral arguments have concluded, and the Supreme Court will now take the case under consideration.

This week, the nine will sit alone in a conference room and go over the case.

They’ll go in order, with Chief Justice John Roberts explaining his vote and reasoning, then following by seniority: Clarence Thomas (conservative), Stephen Breyer (the senior liberal), Samuel Alito (conservative), Sonia Sotomayor (liberal), Elena Kagan (liberal), Neil Gorsuch (conservative), Brett Kavanaugh (conservative) and Amy Coney Barrett (conservative).

All justices have publicly described this process as orderly and collegial.

Remember, their views are often known going in and what’s going to matter is the language in the final opinion. The senior justice in the majority and minority will get to choose who writes the opinion, a process that will take months, with plenty of drafts going back and forth between chambers, and rarely, a vote change.

Most famously, Roberts changed his vote to uphold Obamacare in 2012, after initially deciding to kill it.