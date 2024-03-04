Audio
6 min ago

Here's why this SCOTUS ruling is a big victory for Trump

From CNN's John Fritze

Former President Donald Trump arrives during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 2. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump arrives during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 2. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court's Monday ruling that Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado is a massive victory for the former president, vanquishing one of the many legal threats that have both plagued and animated his campaign against President Joe Biden.

Using the 14th Amendment to derail Trump’s candidacy has always been seen as a legal longshot, but gained significant momentum with a win in Colorado’s top court in December, on its way to the US Supreme Court. Since that decision, Trump was also removed from the ballot in Maine and Illinois.

Trump has ridiculed the 14th Amendment lawsuits that have cropped and routinely has complained that they are an unconstitutional affront pursued by Democrats who want to take him off the ballot rather than compete with him in November. His lawyers have argued it would be “un-American” to deprive voters of the opportunity to decide whether Trump should return to the White House.

Why the decision matters: Today's decision marked the first time the high court had weighed Trump’s actions on January 6, and it landed a day before Super Tuesday, when 16 states and territories, including Colorado, will hold nominating contests.

During the Supreme Court’s arguments in the case, it appeared that Trump would win. It wasn’t only conservatives who appeared to be on the attack: Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson also zeroed in on some of the arguments that Trump had raised in his briefs.

9 min ago

Supreme Court justices were divided about how broadly the Trump ballot decision could extend 

From CNN's John Fritze, Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole

United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Alex Wong/Getty Images
United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Supreme Court was united on the idea that Donald Trump will remain on the ballot in Colorado and that the state cannot unilaterally dump him off the ballot, in their opinion issued Monday.

But the justices were divided about how broadly the decision would sweep. A 5-4 majority said that no state could dump a federal candidate off any ballot – with four justices asserted that the court should have limited its opinion.   

8 min ago

Read the Supreme Court ruling on Trump's Colorado ballot eligibility

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling on the blockbuster challenge to former President Donald Trump's eligibility to appear on Colorado’s 2024 primary ballot, finding that he  should appear.

CNN is reviewing the decision now.

Read the decision:

8 min ago

Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado ballot, rejecting 14th Amendment push 

From CNN’s John Fritze, Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole

Justices of the US Supreme Court during a formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, in October 2022. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Justices of the US Supreme Court during a formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, in October 2022. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado, a decision with nationwide implications that could put to rest, for now, the debate over whether the 14th Amendment bars him from office because of his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection. 

29 min ago

JUST IN: Supreme Court issues ruling on Trump ballot eligibility case

From CNN staff

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling on the blockbuster challenge to former President Donald Trump's eligibility to appear on Colorado’s 2024 primary ballot.

CNN is reviewing the decision now.

At issue is a provision in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution that bars certain public officials from serving in the government again if they took part in an insurrection. The voters who challenged Trump in Colorado say his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol makes him ineligible under that “insurrection ban.”

More about the case: The case is the most significant election matter the justices have been forced to confront since the Bush v. Gore decision in 2000 effectively handed the presidency to George W. Bush. If the Supreme Court ultimately rules against Trump, it would almost certainly end his campaign for another term.

During oral arguments in early February, the Supreme Court signaled it was poised to back Trump and fend off the challenge.

29 min ago

Here are key takeaways from the Supreme Court's oral arguments on the Trump 14th Amendment case

From CNN's John Fritze and Jeremy Herb

The US Supreme Court is pictured January 4 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The US Supreme Court is pictured January 4 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court signaled in early February that it was poised to back former President Donald Trump and fend off a blockbuster challenge to his eligibility to appear on Colorado’s ballot.

During about two hours of arguments, the high court’s conservative justices peppered the lawyers representing Trump’s challengers with a series of questions that suggested they were seeking a way to side with the former president – most likely based on reasoning that doesn’t address the question of whether he is or isn’t an insurrectionist.

Even some members of the court’s liberal wing posed difficult questions to the lawyers opposed to the former president.

Here are key takeaways from the oral arguments:

Conservatives suggest several ways to side with Trump: Throughout the course of the arguments, the court’s conservatives repeatedly questioned whether the insurrection ban was intended to apply to former presidents and whether the ban could be enforced without Congress first enacting a law. Others delved into more fundamental questions about whether courts removing a candidate from the ballot is democratic. “Your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a significant degree,” conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh said in one of the more striking exchanges with attorneys. If Trump is removed from the ballot in Colorado, Chief Justice John Roberts predicted that states would eventually attempt to knock other candidates off the ballot. That, he signaled, would be inconsistent with the purpose and history of the 14th Amendment.

Jackson and liberals have tough questions for challengers: Another sign that the court was leaning toward Trump’s position: Even some of the liberal justices posed difficult questions to the lawyers representing his challengers. Notably, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Joe Biden nominee, said that the 14th Amendment provision did not include the word “president,” even though it specifically listed other officials who would be covered, such as members of Congress. That is a central argument Trump’s attorneys have raised in the case. “I guess that just makes me worry that maybe they weren’t focused on the president,” Jackson said. Justice Elena Kagan questioned the implications of a single state banning a candidate in a presidential election.

Justices didn’t focus on Trump’s January 6 actions: The nine justices spent little time on the former president’s actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that sparked the ballot challenge in Colorado and elsewhere. There were more questions, in fact, about the Civil War and how the insurrectionist ban in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution was enacted in order to grapple with confederates who fought against the Union.