Former President Donald Trump arrives during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 2. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court's Monday ruling that Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado is a massive victory for the former president, vanquishing one of the many legal threats that have both plagued and animated his campaign against President Joe Biden.

Using the 14th Amendment to derail Trump’s candidacy has always been seen as a legal longshot, but gained significant momentum with a win in Colorado’s top court in December, on its way to the US Supreme Court. Since that decision, Trump was also removed from the ballot in Maine and Illinois.

Trump has ridiculed the 14th Amendment lawsuits that have cropped and routinely has complained that they are an unconstitutional affront pursued by Democrats who want to take him off the ballot rather than compete with him in November. His lawyers have argued it would be “un-American” to deprive voters of the opportunity to decide whether Trump should return to the White House.

Why the decision matters: Today's decision marked the first time the high court had weighed Trump’s actions on January 6, and it landed a day before Super Tuesday, when 16 states and territories, including Colorado, will hold nominating contests.

During the Supreme Court’s arguments in the case, it appeared that Trump would win. It wasn’t only conservatives who appeared to be on the attack: Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson also zeroed in on some of the arguments that Trump had raised in his briefs.