Mifepristone, which is also sold under the brand name Mifeprex or Korlym and sometimes known as RU 486, is one of two drugs most often used in the US in what is sometimes called a medication or medical abortion. The other is called misoprostol.

Mifepristone blocks a hormone called progesterone, which the body needs for a pregnancy to continue. The hormone helps maintain the inside of the uterus. When the hormone is absent, the uterus expels its contents.

After taking mifepristone, the patient waits 24 to 48 hours to take misoprostol. That helps empty the uterus through bleeding and muscle contractions. The drugs typically cause intense cramps and heavy bleeding for about three to five hours. A regular menstrual period will usually resume in a couple of weeks.

Within 14 days of taking the medicine, the patient takes a pregnancy test to determine whether the abortion is complete. If it isn’t, depending on the timing, they may need to take more medication, or in extremely rare cases they may need a surgical abortion. At a follow-up appointment, a medical professional may also check for infection.

The drugs can be taken immediately after someone learns that they’re pregnant, up to 10 weeks after the first day of the last menstrual period. The FDA approved mifepristone, coupled with misoprostol, for abortion in 2000.