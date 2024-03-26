Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Baltimore bridge collapse

Live Updates

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on abortion pill case

By Dan Berman

Updated 8:03 a.m. ET, March 26, 2024
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

How mifepristone works in an abortion

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Mifepristone, which is also sold under the brand name Mifeprex or Korlym and sometimes known as RU 486, is one of two drugs most often used in the US in what is sometimes called a medication or medical abortion. The other is called misoprostol.

Mifepristone blocks a hormone called progesterone, which the body needs for a pregnancy to continue. The hormone helps maintain the inside of the uterus. When the hormone is absent, the uterus expels its contents.

After taking mifepristone, the patient waits 24 to 48 hours to take misoprostol. That helps empty the uterus through bleeding and muscle contractions. The drugs typically cause intense cramps and heavy bleeding for about three to five hours. A regular menstrual period will usually resume in a couple of weeks.

Within 14 days of taking the medicine, the patient takes a pregnancy test to determine whether the abortion is complete. If it isn’t, depending on the timing, they may need to take more medication, or in extremely rare cases they may need a surgical abortion. At a follow-up appointment, a medical professional may also check for infection.

The drugs can be taken immediately after someone learns that they’re pregnant, up to 10 weeks after the first day of the last menstrual period. The FDA approved mifepristone, coupled with misoprostol, for abortion in 2000.

7 min ago

Supreme Court to hear arguments on abortion pill cases

From CNN's Devan Cole and Ariane de Vogue

The sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 17.
The sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 17. Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will consider whether to restrict access to a widely used abortion drug on Tuesday. Central to the dispute is the scope of the US Food and Drug Administration’s authority to regulate mifepristone, a drug that the medical community has deemed safe and effective.

The drug was initially approved by the FDA in 2000, but in 2016, 2019 and 2021, the FDA put in place modifications that would make the drug more easily accessible. Those modifications were related to things like dosing and in-person dispensing requirements. The changes also allowed the drug to be taken later in pregnancy.

Challengers argue that the FDA did not do enough to study the safety implications of the drug when it approved its use and made it more easily accessible in subsequent years.

How we got here: The legal volleying jumpstarted this spring, when US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, issued a ruling that would have halted the FDA’s 2000 approval of the drug.

At the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the conservative court backtracked somewhat, saying that while it was too late for the challengers to mount a case against the initial 2000 approval of the drug and left in place the 2019 approval of a generic version of the drug, it would block changes made in 2016 and 2021.

The Supreme Court then agreed to consider an appeals court decision that restricted access to the drug, they declined a separate appeal by the abortion foes to consider if the FDA’s 2000 approval of the drug was unlawful.