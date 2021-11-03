Follow CNN Politics
Covid-19 vaccines for kids

2021 US election results

SCOTUS gun control laws

SCOTUS to hear oral arguments on Second Amendment and gun control laws

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:56 a.m. ET, November 3, 2021
1 min ago

How the newest Supreme Court justices could redraw the road map for the Second Amendment in courts

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could broaden gun rights nationwide and transform how the Second Amendment is interpreted in the United States.

On the surface, the dispute involves whether a New York law that restricts individuals from carrying concealed handguns outside the home for self-defense passes legal muster. The case is brought by two individuals and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association.

The court's six conservative justices could look skeptically at the broad reach of the law and could ultimately make it easier for individuals to carry arms for self-defense outside of the home.

But at oral arguments, all eyes will be on the court's two newest members, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, to see how far they push their colleagues to do something more.

As lower court judges, the two Donald Trump nominees signaled that they think courts need to rethink the framework often used to measure how every other gun regulation should be evaluated.

If Kavanaugh and Barrett's view of the issue prevails, critics fear the conservative wing of the court will not stop at allowing more people to carry guns in public for self-defense. Instead, the court could junk the legal test that has been used to uphold most gun restrictions in the lower courts over the past decade and provide what critics fear will be a road map for lower courts to look skeptically at a whole range of other gun laws.

Kavanaugh and Barrett, in their previous roles, rejected an approach grounded in balancing an individual's right to bear arms against the government's interest in passing the law at issue. Instead, they said judges should focus on the text, history and tradition — the intent of the founders — in weighing a gun restriction.

29 min ago

Your guide today's high-stakes oral arguments on the scope of the Second Amendment

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

The conservative leaning Supreme Court will take up another blockbuster issue Wednesday, as they consider the scope of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

It’s been more than a decade since the court has decided a major Second Amendment case, much to the outrage of supporters of gun rights as well as some of the justices themselves. Justice Clarence Thomas once said, for instance, that he thought the Second Amendment is a “disfavored” right on the court.

The new case is called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, and it concerns a long-standing New York law governing licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self-defense. It requires a resident to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver, but they must demonstrate that “proper cause" exists for the permit.

How the oral arguments will unfold:

  • First up will be Paul Clement, one of the finest appellate lawyers in the country who served as solicitor general during the Bush administration. He is presenting Robert Nash and Brandon Koch as well as the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association—an affiliate of the NRA. He told the justices that while his clients passed all the required background checks to obtain licenses to carry guns for hunting and target practice, they have not been able to establish the special need for self-defense that is required under the New York law in order to receive an unrestricted license. Clement is expected to tell the justices that the law makes it almost impossible for an ordinary individual to obtain a license because the standard is so demanding. He said in court papers that “good, even impeccable” moral character is not enough.
  • Next up will be New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood. She is expected to cite the historical scope of the Second Amendment to argue that the law should pass legal muster. In court papers she told the justices that if they accept Clement’s arguments it would “break with seven centuries of history and have devastating consequences for public safety.” She said it could even threaten restrictions that states have adopted to protect the public in sensitive places like courthouses, airports, subways, houses of worship and schools.
  • The Biden administration is supporting New York. Principal Deputy Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher is expected to tell the court that for centuries lawmakers have protected the public by passing reasonable regulations. “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms,” Fletcher told the justices in court papers, “but that right is not absolute.”