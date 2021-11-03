The conservative leaning Supreme Court will take up another blockbuster issue Wednesday, as they consider the scope of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

It’s been more than a decade since the court has decided a major Second Amendment case, much to the outrage of supporters of gun rights as well as some of the justices themselves. Justice Clarence Thomas once said, for instance, that he thought the Second Amendment is a “disfavored” right on the court.

The new case is called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, and it concerns a long-standing New York law governing licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self-defense. It requires a resident to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver, but they must demonstrate that “proper cause" exists for the permit.

How the oral arguments will unfold: