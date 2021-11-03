Breyer questions use of history in courts' reviews of gun regulations

Justice Stephen Breyer took aim at how some of the court’s conservatives would like to approach reviewing gun regulations.

Justices like Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have pushed back on the balancing tests some courts have used in gun regulation cases. They instead have advocated for looking at history and the tradition around the Second Amendment, in addition to its text, when assessing regulations’ compliance with the constitution. Justice Clarence Thomas kicked off the questioning Wednesday by asking Paul Clement about how to use history to analyze cases.

Breyer, following up and seeking to punch a hole in the conservative arguments, noted that in legal briefs, history professors make different and contradicting arguments about what the history says. “How are we supposed to deal with that?” he asked.

Clement is arguing on behalf of the people and gun rights groups challenging the New York regulations.

Clement served as solicitor general in the George W. Bush administration and is a go-to lawyer for conservative causes being argued in the Supreme Court.