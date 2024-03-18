Audio
Supreme Court to hear arguments on First Amendment cases

By Dan Berman

Updated 9:29 a.m. ET, March 18, 2024
1 min ago

What to know about Murthy v. Missouri, a key case about the First Amendment and social media disinformation

From CNN's Brian Fung, Devan Cole and Vanessa Yurkevich

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that will decide whether the Biden administration's communication with social media companies during the Covid-19 pandemic violated free speech.

The legal question: Whether the US government unconstitutionally pressured social media platforms into censoring users’ speech — particularly when the government flagged posts to the platforms that it believed violated the companies’ terms of service.

The Biden administration previously defended the actions in court, arguing channels of communication with social media companies must stay open so that the federal government can help protect the public from threats to election security, Covid-19 misinformation and other dangers.

How we got here: The states of Missouri and Louisiana, along with five social-media users, brought the lawsuit against various federal officials.

The district court and the federal appeals court found that the Biden administration "transformed private social-media platforms’ decisions to remove, demote, or label posts into state action that violated the First Amendment" when they discussed content with companies, according to a filing to the Supreme Court from the states.

In July 2023, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering federal agencies and more than a dozen top officials not to communicate with social media companies about taking down “content containing protected free speech."

The Supreme Court paused that injunction from going into effect in October 2023 until it heard the case.

5 min ago

The National Rifle Association claims New York agency threatened businesses to drop ties to the group

The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters, in Fairfax, Virginia, is pictured on August 6, 2020.
The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters, in Fairfax, Virginia, is pictured on August 6, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear an appeal from the National Rifle Association concerning the group’s allegations that the former head of New York’s Department of Financial Services tried to persuade banks and insurance companies to sever ties with the gun rights group.

The New York Department of Financial Services is responsible for initiating civil and criminal investigations and civil enforcement actions. The NRA claims that Maria Vullo, who served as superintendent of the state agency, violated the organization’s First Amendment rights by threatening entities with adverse regulatory actions if they did business with the NRA.

A lawyer for the NRA said in court papers that Vullo targeted the NRA “based on its Second Amendment advocacy,” which the agency deemed a “reputational risk to any financial institution serving the NRA.”

The gun rights group is seeking monetary damages but lost in a federal appeals court based in New York.

12 min ago

Ruling in Murthy v. Missouri could have chilling effect on combating misinformation, expert says

From CNN's Brian Fung and Devan Cole

The federal government has coordinated over the years with social media companies to help combat crime — but the coordination evolved in recent years as the government sought to rid the internet of misinformation and disinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and elections.

It's an issue at the center of a legal battle about which the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Monday. In the case of Murthy v. Missouri, attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana allege that the government’s efforts to combat online misinformation by communicating directly with social media companies amounted to unconstitutional censorship.

Speaking about a lower court ruling that sided with the states bringing the lawsuit, Ethan Porter, an expert on online misinformation, said the ruling’s effects may be felt in future years, as opposed to an immediate impact.

“Over the longer term, you can imagine future administrations being somewhat more hesitant to engage with social media companies when the next pandemic emerges, as it inevitably will,” Porter said. “And that’s troubling, because I think there’s good reason to suspect that people’s responses to Covid-19 are in some way shaped by misinformation.”
20 min ago

Here are some of the arguments you might hear in the social media censorship case

From CNN staff

The Supreme Court is pictured at dusk on June 28, 2023, in Washington, DC.
The Supreme Court is pictured at dusk on June 28, 2023, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case brought by Missouri and Louisiana’s attorneys general who alleged that the government’s efforts to combat online misinformation about Covid-19 and US elections violated the First Amendment.

What Missouri and Louisiana are arguing:

  • Lawyers for the states argue the Biden administration and agency officials violated the First Amendment when they asked social media companies to take down certain content. For example, the states allege the White House pressured Facebook to take down groups that were posting misinformation about Covid-19 or vaccines, according to the respondent's brief to the Supreme Court.
  • The states argue that doing this involves the government in the private decision-making of these companies and that it stifles people’s right to express viewpoints on social media — amounting to unconstitutional censorship. 

What federal officials are arguing:

  • The federal government’s response argues that social media platforms have been moderating content long before Biden administration officials started communicating with them during the pandemic. According to their brief, the lawyers representing the federal agencies and officials say the platforms have “strong independent business incentives to moderate content” and instances of moderation officials flagged already aligned with that platform’s policies.
  • The government also argues that it did not violate the First Amendment because it did not coerce or threaten the companies into moderating content.
  • “Social-media users have a First Amendment right to be free from governmental restrictions on their speech, but they have no First Amendment right to post content on private platforms that the platforms would prefer not to host,” the brief says.
32 min ago

SCOTUS will debate whether White House crosses First Amendment line on social media disinformation

From CNN's John Fritze and Brian Fung

For doctors like Eileen Barrett, a pending Supreme Court case challenging the government’s ability to communicate with social media companies isn’t principally a fight about the fraught politics of online speech. Instead, they say, it’s a matter of life and death.

“I have seen countless statements that are at best problematic and at worst flat-out disinformation that I’m terribly fearful are causing harm to patients,” said Barrett, who chairs the board of regents of the American College of Physicians. “We’ve all taken care of somebody who has died from the flu. And now we’ve all taken care of people who have died from Covid.”

Biden administration officials have for years persuaded social media platforms such as Facebook and X to take down posts that include misinformation about vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 election, among other things.

But the Supreme Court must now decide whether those efforts go too far – when the government, in other words, veers into censorship on social media that violates the First Amendment.

Why it matters: The case could prove pivotal to the 2024 election. Its outcome could determine whether the Department of Homeland Security can legally flag posts to social media companies that may be the work of foreign disinformation agents seeking to disrupt the race. Blocking that line of communication would undo years of collaboration that began as a response to bombshell revelations that Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 US elections.

Keep reading about the social media case.

32 min ago

NRA hearing centers on whether New York pressured businesses to cut ties with the organization

From CNN's John Fritze

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in an unusual First Amendment appeal from the National Rifle Association against a New York financial regulator who persuaded banks and insurance companies to sever ties with the gun rights group.

The NRA claims that Maria Vullo, the former superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, not only leaned on insurance companies to part ways with the gun lobby group but also threatened enforcement actions against those firms if they failed to comply – a point that Vullo disputes.

The appeal will test how far government regulators – liberal or conservative – may go in pressuring the companies they police to do business with controversial entities.

“The worry is we don’t necessarily want to allow state governments to start using this kind of regulatory force to engage in a kind of third-party pressuring,” said Caroline Fredrickson, a Georgetown Law professor.

The danger, she said, is that regulators in both red and blue states could start leaning on insurance companies and banks to drop coverage for disfavored advocacy groups or companies.

“On the other hand,” Fredrickson said, “you don’t want to restrict regulators from being able to have any impact on who an insurance company … is insuring.”

Read more about what the court will have to weigh up here.