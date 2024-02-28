Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Texas wildfire

live news

Live

Michigan primaries

live news

Live

Hunter Biden deposition

live news

Live

Supreme Court bump stock hearing

Live Updates

Supreme Court to hear challenge to federal bump stock ban

By Dan Berman

Updated 9:44 a.m. ET, February 28, 2024
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
14 min ago

The Supreme Court, guns and regulations

From CNN's John Fritze

Though the case Wednesday doesn’t involve the Second Amendment, it once again thrusts the fraught debate over guns onto the Supreme Court’s docket as the nation continues to reel from mass shootings. 

It’s also the latest of several important cases this year that will give the court’s 6-3 conservative majority an opportunity to limit the power of federal agencies.

Opponents say tthe Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) went too far in classifying bump stocks as machine guns, especially since the agency had for years said they were not covered by the law.

Opponents of the bump stock rule are raising an issue that has emerged as a defining theme at the Supreme Court this term: How much power federal agencies have to approve federal regulations.

Last month, the justices heard arguments in a case questioning how much deference courts must give those agencies when they approve regulations based a law that’s unclear.

In a separate matter argued in November, several justices appeared skeptical of how the Securities and Exchange Commission brings some enforcement actions for securities fraud, suggesting they could pare back on that agency’s power as well.

7 min ago

Here's what today's Supreme Court hearing on bump stocks is all about

From CNN's John Fritze

For Michael Cargill, the thorny dispute over bump stocks is only partly about the controversial devices themselves. it’s also about what Cargill views as government overreach.

“It’s the principle of it,” said the 54-year-old Texas gun store owner who six years ago sued over a federal ban on the devices, which allow people to fire semi-automatic rifles far more rapidly. “We definitely never should have opened those floodgates in the first place.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in Cargill’s case challenging the Donald Trump-era regulation that treats bump stocks as machine guns and bans Americans from owning them. The devices allow shooters to turn semi-automatic rifles into weapons that can fire several hundred rounds per minute.

Though the appeal doesn’t involve the Second Amendment, it once again thrusts the fraught debate over guns onto the Supreme Court’s docket as the nation continues to reel from mass shootings.

The ban was a response to the 2017 Las Vegas shooting in which a gunman armed with semi-automatic rifles and the devices opened fire on a concert from his hotel suite, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

It’s also the latest of several important cases this year that will give the court’s 6-3 conservative majority an opportunity to limit the power of federal agencies.

Read more about what the dispute is about here.

25 min ago

What exactly are bump stocks?

From CNN's John Fritze

This 2019 file photo shows a bump stock on display in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
This 2019 file photo shows a bump stock on display in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Steve Helber/AP/File

Bump stocks are devices attached to a semi-automatic rifle that allow a shooter to significantly increase the rate of fire to something approximating a machine gun.

The devices replace a rifle's regular stock, the part of a gun that rests against the shoulder. They allow a shooter to harness the recoil to mimic automatic firing if they hold their trigger finger in place.

With a bump stock, a semi-automatic rifle can fire hundreds of rounds per minute. 

For years the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did not regulate the devices. That changed after a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 in which 58 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded. In response, the Trump administration reclassified rifles equipped with bump stocks as "machine guns" and banned Americans from owning them.

The ATF estimated that as many as 520,000 bump stocks were sold between 2010 and 2018.

34 min ago

Jonathan Mitchell returns to the court today after backing Trump's re-election bid earlier this month

From CNN's John Fritze

In this screengrab from video, Jonathan Mitchell speaks during a panel on Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's legacy in April 2016.
In this screengrab from video, Jonathan Mitchell speaks during a panel on Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's legacy in April 2016. From C-SPAN

Jonathan Mitchell, a well-known conservative advocate with experience at the Supreme Court, is arguing on behalf of the Texas gun shop owner challenging the bump stock ban.

If his name sounds familiar, it wouldn't be a surprise. Mitchell this month represented Donald Trump at the Supreme Court in the case challenging the former president's eligibly to appear on Colorado's ballot.

Mitchell defended Trump against claims that his actions on January 6, 2021, left him ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban."

Mitchell has been attracted to ideologically and politically charged cases, serving as solicitor general of Texas for five years and teaching at various law schools before establishing his own one-person firm in 2018. 

He previously argued five cases at the high court, including in 2021 to support a Texas abortion ban that was a precursor to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Brian Fletcher, principal deputy solicitor general, will be arguing on behalf of the Trump administration. Fletcher has also already argued a major case this term dealing with how the Securities and Exchange Commission brings enforcement actions for securities fraud.

Read more about Mitchell's career.