Super Tuesday 2020
5 key things to watch as results start coming in
Fourteen US states and one territory are voting today — meaning more than one third of the Democratic delegates are at stake.
CNN's John Avlon broke down the top five things you should watch for tonight as results start coming in:
- Turnout: Super Tuesday states are more diverse than America as a whole.
- Early voting: Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer all dropped out after early voting began.
- Swing states: Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina and Minnesota are voting today.
- Home state advantage: Elizabeth Warren is fighting to win Massachusetts
- Delegates: The magic number to clenching the Democratic nomination is 1,991. 1,344 are up for grabs today.
Here's how many delegates are at stake tonight
Delegates from 14 states and one US territory are at stake today.
About one-third of all pledged delegates will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.
Here's what you need to know:
- Alabama: Democratic delegates: 52. Republican delegates: 50.
- American Samoa: Democratic delegates: 6. The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are 9 bound delegates at stake.
- Arkansas: Democratic delegates: 31. Republican delegates: 40.
- California: Democratic delegates: 415. Republican delegates: 172.
- Colorado: Democratic delegates: 67. Republican delegates: 37.
- Maine: Democratic delegates: 24. Republican delegates: 22.
- Massachusetts: Democratic delegates: 91. Republican delegates: 41.
- Minnesota: Democratic delegates: 75. Republican delegates: 39
- North Carolina: Democratic delegates: 110. Republican delegates: 71.
- Oklahoma: Democratic delegates: 37. Republican delegates: 43.
- Tennessee: Democratic delegates: 64. Republican delegates: 58.
- Texas: Democratic delegates: 228. Republican delegates: 155.
- Utah: Democratic delegates: 29. Republican delegates: 40.
- Vermont: Democratic delegates: 16. Republican delegates: 17.
- Virginia: Democratic delegates: 99. Republican delegates: 48.
On Super Tuesday, Kamala Harris says she hasn’t decided on endorsements
Sen. Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic candidate, said she she hasn't decided on a possible endorsement.
CNN's Manu Raju just asked her if she would announce her endorsement in the race.
“I haven’t decided,” she said.
She said she has friends and colleagues still in the race and is still weighing her decision.
Poll shows Sanders holds leads in California and Texas
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders holds substantial leads in the two largest states to vote on Super Tuesday, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in California and Texas.
In Texas, Sanders holds 29% support among likely primary voters, former Vice President Joe Biden has 20%, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stands at 18% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is at 15%. No other candidate reaches double-digits. Sanders (+14) and Bloomberg (+13) have posted the largest gains since a December CNN poll, while Biden has slipped 15 points. Warren has held roughly even.
The California results suggest the same four contenders hold the most support, though Sanders stands well ahead of the three contending for second place. Sanders holds 35% support, Warren is at 14%, Biden is at 13% and Bloomberg is at 12%. Sanders' support in the state has climbed 15 points since December, while Biden's has slid eight points. Bloomberg has gained seven.
Decisive wins for a single candidate in California and Texas — states which will award more than 600 of the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination — could change the tenor of a race that has at times seemed headed for a protracted fight.
It's Super Tuesday today. Here's when the polls close.
Voters in 14 states and one US territory head to the polls to today to cast their ballots in the largest contests to date in terms of delegates up for grabs this election cycle.
Here's what time the polls close in the 14 states:
- Alabama: Polls close at 7 and 8 p.m. ET. (Most polls close at 8 p.m. ET.)
- Arkansas: Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET
- California: Polls close at 11 p.m. ET.
- Colorado: Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
- Maine: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
- Massachusetts: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
- Minnesota: Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
- North Carolina: Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Oklahoma: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
- Tennessee: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
- Texas: Polls close at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.
- Utah: Polls close at 10 p.m. ET.
- Vermont: Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
- Virginia: Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.