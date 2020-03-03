Sanders will win Vermont, CNN projects

Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who is up for reelection in Maine, would not say on Tuesday if she voted for President Trump in her state's primary.

She twice declined to answer the question.

"I already answered that question," Collins told CNN when asked if she supported Trump's reelection bid.

Collins' spokesperson referred CNN to comments the senator made last Friday when she was asked if she is supporting Trump. But in that interview, she didn't directly answer when asked if she backed the President's 2020 bid.

"I have voted by absentee ballot, just to make sure that I voted," Collins told WCSH in Portland, Maine. "And I would note that it's on the Democratic side that there are eight candidates, and my likely opponent as well as the governor and many other Democratic officials have not said who they are going to choose in what is a contested Democratic ballot. I'm focused on my job and also on my own campaign, and I'm just not going to get involved in presidential politics."

