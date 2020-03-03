Super Tuesday 2020
Bloomberg advisers are disappointed with Virginia, but they see North Carolina as a more ominous sign
Virginia is a disappointment to Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, but North Carolina is a far more ominous sign inside the former New York mayor’s campaign headquarters tonight.
Not only did Bloomberg spend more than $17 million in North Carolina on television advertising, but the campaign also built a robust field organization in Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and beyond, which was designed to turn out the early vote.
As CNN's MJ Lee reports from Florida, Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey is telling reporters tonight that Bloomberg has “absolutely no” chance of dropping out. Yet a sense of gloom is falling over Bloomberg advisers. North Carolina – and its high component of college-educated voters – was always going to be one of the marquee places where Bloomberg planted his flag on Super Tuesday.
"This isn’t going as planned," one adviser said. "Things changed after Las Vegas debate and never recovered."
To be sure, it’s far too early to make any sweeping conclusions. But after Virginia and North Carolina, the Bloomberg team of advisers is not optimistic at this hour.
Massachusetts liberals split between Sanders and Warren
Massachusetts is home to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but very liberal voters are split between supporting her and Sen. Bernie Sanders, with about 2 in 5 supporting each candidate.
Early exit polls show the two vying with former Vice President Joe Biden, who drew 2 in 5 moderate voters.
Warren and Biden drew more support from women than Sanders, with 3 in 10 women Democratic primary voters choosing Warren and another 3 in 10 going for Biden. Around a quarter of women voted for Sanders.
Tulsi Gabbard wins a delegate from American Samoa
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard got her first delegate from American Samoa tonight.
The Hawaii representative, who is American Samoan, did not win the territory -- that victory went to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
She won nearly 30% of the vote there.
Watch:
Sanders leaned on young people and very liberal voters for his projected Vermont win
Sen. Bernie Sanders' strongest supporters in his home state were those who identify as very liberal, those under the age of 45, and voters who want a candidate who can bring about needed change.
According to early exit polls, 7 in 10 Vermont voters who identify as very liberal voted for Sanders.
That was followed by 1 in 5 who supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Almost three quarters of voters under the age of 45 supported Sanders as did almost two-thirds of voters who wanted a nominee that can bring about needed change.
Bloomberg won American Samoa — the only place voting on Super Tuesday that he did not visit
Michael Bloomberg just won American Samoa, according to results announced by the American Samoa Democratic Committee.
The South Pacific territory is the only Super Tuesday contest where the former New York Mayor did not visit.
Bloomberg visited all the other Super Tuesday states. And while he had seven staffers on the ground in American Samoa, Bloomberg did not make the over 7,000-mile trip from New York to American Samoa to campaign in the territory.
Team Sanders: Keep calm and wait for the late states
Joe Biden's early run of victories could point the way to a Super Tuesday landslide -- or not.
Bernie Sanders' team is asking supporters -- and pundits -- to keep their powder dry and wait for results in states like Minnesota, Colorado, Texas and (eventually) California -- all of them Sanders-friendly -- before making any sweeping conclusions.
One aide also downplayed Biden's lopsided wins in North Carolina and Virginia.
"It's very early in the night," the aide said, noting that "Virginia and North Carolina only (account for) 15% of delegates up tonight."
The campaign has also been quick to note that even in states where Biden wins, Sanders is in a good position to consistently finish above the 15% threshold for collecting delegates.
“We have states all across the country where are we are strong,” senior advisor Jeff Weaver told CNN. "It’s all about the delegates.”
Weaver hinted that the beginning of the night may not be comfortable for Sanders supporters, but promised that things would improve for them as the polls start closing out west.
“I will say this about tonight,” Weaver said. “You’ve got to eat your vegetables first.”
These are the early leaders in three states
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of three early leaders in her state's Democratic primary, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
There were signs Warren could finish behind neighboring Sanders in late February, when polling from WBUR and MassINC showed Sanders markedly ahead of Warren. That same poll showed Joe Biden in fifth place.
Here's where things stand tonight:
- Massachusetts (91 Delegates): Biden, Sanders and Warren
- Oklahoma (37 Delegates): Biden and Sanders
- Maine (24 Delegates): Biden and Sanders
Watch:
Biden wins Alabama, CNN projects
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Alabama, CNN projects.
There are 52 delegates at stake in Alabama.
This is his third win of the night. CNN projected that Biden will win North Carolina and Virginia.
Who won 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Watch:
Beers, burgers and a smoke machine: The opulence of a Bloomberg election night party
Would you like a short-rib slider with your election night results?
Mike Bloomberg’s election night party – the first of his campaign – is unlike anything other Democratic candidates have put on, with Bloomberg fans enjoying free beer and wine, a sizable buffet and enough free T-shirts to start a new wardrobe.
The opulence reflects a candidate with almost endless money to spend — the primary factor that has set the former New York Mayor apart from the Democratic field in this race. And it stands in stark contrast to what other candidates provide at their events, where it’s sometimes hard enough to find chairs, let alone hand-held desserts.
Shortly after an event-goer here in West Palm Beach entered the city’s convention center, they were bombarded with multiple tables of cheery Bloomberg organizers offering them free t-shirts, buttons and an array of Bloomberg swag.
"Would you like a small,” organizers asked. “They run large.”
Steps down a brightly lit hallway, Bloomberg supporters reach the open bar – featuring both white and red wine and an array of American beers, including Budweiser and Michelob Ultra.
Then comes the multi-tray buffet, featuring mini-cheese burgers, goat cheese and spinach flatbreads and short rib with fontina cheese sliders. For dessert, there is an array of tarts.
The coup-de-grace of opulence, though, is a constantly streaming smoke machine inside the professionally built ballroom, adding a level to texture the air where Bloomberg hopes he will greet his supporters for an Election Night celebration.