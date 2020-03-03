Bloomberg advisers are disappointed with Virginia, but they see North Carolina as a more ominous sign

Virginia is a disappointment to Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, but North Carolina is a far more ominous sign inside the former New York mayor’s campaign headquarters tonight.

Not only did Bloomberg spend more than $17 million in North Carolina on television advertising, but the campaign also built a robust field organization in Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and beyond, which was designed to turn out the early vote.

As CNN's MJ Lee reports from Florida, Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey is telling reporters tonight that Bloomberg has “absolutely no” chance of dropping out. Yet a sense of gloom is falling over Bloomberg advisers. North Carolina – and its high component of college-educated voters – was always going to be one of the marquee places where Bloomberg planted his flag on Super Tuesday.

"This isn’t going as planned," one adviser said. "Things changed after Las Vegas debate and never recovered."

To be sure, it’s far too early to make any sweeping conclusions. But after Virginia and North Carolina, the Bloomberg team of advisers is not optimistic at this hour.