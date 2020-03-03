Sanders: "We are going to win the Democratic nomination"

Charles Krupa/A

Bernie Sanders vowed to win the Democratic nomination in a speech to his supporters in Vermont tonight following two contest wins.

"You know, it's a funny thing, 31 years ago today we won the mayor race in Burlington, Vermont. And we won that race against all of the odds. Everybody said it couldn't be done. And when we began this race for the presidency, everybody said it couldn't be done," he said.

Sanders continued: "But tonight I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the Democratic nomination. And we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the country."

Sanders won contests in Colorado and Vermont tonight.

