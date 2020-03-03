Super Tuesday 2020
Sanders: "We are going to win the Democratic nomination"
Bernie Sanders vowed to win the Democratic nomination in a speech to his supporters in Vermont tonight following two contest wins.
"You know, it's a funny thing, 31 years ago today we won the mayor race in Burlington, Vermont. And we won that race against all of the odds. Everybody said it couldn't be done. And when we began this race for the presidency, everybody said it couldn't be done," he said.
Sanders continued: "But tonight I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the Democratic nomination. And we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the country."
Sanders won contests in Colorado and Vermont tonight.
It's 10 p.m. ET. Here's where things stand.
Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be leading tonight's largest contests with five wins, followed by Bernie Sanders who's won two races.
If you're just tuning in, here's where things stand right now:
Biden will win 5 states: The former vice president is projected to win Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Virginia.
Sanders will take 2 states: CNN has projected that the Vermont senator will win Colorado and Vermont.
Biden will win Oklahoma, CNN projects
Joe Biden will take Oklahoma, CNN projects. This is his fifth win of the night.
There are 37 delegates at stake in Oklahoma.
Who won 2016: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.
The Sanders coalition is very liberal, young and non-white
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' projected win in Colorado was carried by very liberal voters, those under the age of 45, and non-white voters.
Following Sanders' pattern throughout the primary season, his biggest source of support in Colorado came from Democrats who identify as very liberal, according to exit polls. Of the quarter of voters who identify as very liberal in Colorado, over half voted for Sanders in the primary election with a quarter supporting Warren.
Half of Democratic voters under the age of 45, who made up a third of the primary electorate, supported Sanders. And almost half of non-white Colorado Democrats voted for Sanders — a quarter of the electorate.
Bloomberg "does not want to help Sanders become the nominee" as he assesses path forward
Michael Bloomberg is winning at least some delegates tonight – that is the silver lining for the campaign.
But that is the only silver lining and it's accompanied by a grim reality: Joe Biden is overwhelming him in one state after another, despite spending virtually nothing compared to Bloomberg’s millions.
The mood among Bloomberg’s advisers is not only dour because of the disappointing results tonight, but also because of something else: a sense of fear has set in among some of his advisers that Bloomberg could complicate Biden’s extraordinarily swift consolidation of the moderate wing of the party.
“No,” a top Democrat close to the campaign told CNN tonight. “He does not want to help Sanders become the nominee.”
Even as votes are still being counted in California tomorrow — and delegates awarded — Bloomberg is poised to study his path forward. He’s trying to determine if he has one.
Sanders will win Colorado, CNN projects
Bernie Sanders will win Colorado, CNN projects. It's his second victory tonight after his projected win in Vermont.
There are 67 delegates at stake in Colorado.
Who won in 2016: Sanders won the Democratic caucuses and Ted Cruz won all of the delegates at the state's Republican convention.
Biden will win Tennessee, CNN projects
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Tennessee, CNN projects. This is his fourth projected win of the night.
There are 64 delegates at stake in Tennessee.
Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Here's why the Texas race is so close
Texas, with its 228 delegates at stake, will be the first giant prize of the night.
As in other states, exit polls show black Democratic primary voters in Texas heavily favored Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 supporting the former vice president — but blacks make up only about a fifth of the Texas electorate.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, drew more than 4 in 10 Hispanics, who account for just under a third of the Texas primary electorate.
Voters in the Lone Star State also split by age group, giving Biden a way to make up the difference. He was heavily favored by voters over 45, who made up about two-thirds of the Democratic electorate, while those under 45 went for Sanders.
Bloomberg campaign deploys Purell stations in response to coronavirus
Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, in response to coronavirus concerns, had multiple Purell stations at its election night party in West Palm Beach, Florida.
A spokeswoman tells CNN that the stations were placed around the party in an abundance of caution in response to coronavirus.
Bloomberg’s event here in West Palm Beach skewed significantly older, with many of the eventgoers falling within the more at-risk community -- a fact that was not lost on organizers.