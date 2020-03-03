JUST IN: CNN projects Biden wins Maine

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race earlier today, is addressing supporters in New York.

He said it's now important for voters to unite to beat President Trump in November, and urged his supporters to get behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life, and I hope you won't walk away either," he said. "I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it, and after yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."

Bloomberg added that if he was able to secure the Democratic nomination, he would have been able to beat Trump in the general election.

"And you know who else knows that? Donald Trump. He's been scared stiff of us and for good reason because every time he hit us, we hit back twice as hard," Bloomberg said.

Watch: