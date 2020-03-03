Super Tuesday 2020
Team Sanders: Keep calm and wait for the late states
Joe Biden's early run of victories could point the way to a Super Tuesday landslide -- or not.
Bernie Sanders' team is asking supporters -- and pundits -- to keep their powder dry and wait for results in states like Minnesota, Colorado, Texas and (eventually) California -- all of them Sanders-friendly -- before making any sweeping conclusions.
One aide also downplayed Biden's lopsided wins in North Carolina and Virginia.
"It's very early in the night," the aide said, noting that "Virginia and North Carolina only (account for) 15% of delegates up tonight."
The campaign has also been quick to note that even in states where Biden wins, Sanders is in a good position to consistently finish above the 15% threshold for collecting delegates.
“We have states all across the country where are we are strong,” senior advisor Jeff Weaver told CNN. "It’s all about the delegates.”
Weaver hinted that the beginning of the night may not be comfortable for Sanders supporters, but promised that things would improve for them as the polls start closing out west.
“I will say this about tonight,” Weaver said. “You’ve got to eat your vegetables first.”
These are the early leaders in three states
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of three early leaders in her state's Democratic primary, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
There were signs Warren could finish behind neighboring Sanders in late February, when polling from WBUR and MassINC showed Sanders markedly ahead of Warren. That same poll showed Joe Biden in fifth place.
Here's where things stand tonight:
- Massachusetts (91 Delegates): Biden, Sanders and Warren
- Oklahoma (37 Delegates): Biden and Sanders
- Maine (24 Delegates): Biden and Sanders
Biden wins Alabama, CNN projects
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Alabama, CNN projects.
There are 52 delegates at stake in Alabama.
This is his third win of the night. CNN projected that Biden will win North Carolina and Virginia.
Who won 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Beers, burgers and a smoke machine: The opulence of a Bloomberg election night party
Would you like a short-rib slider with your election night results?
Mike Bloomberg’s election night party – the first of his campaign – is unlike anything other Democratic candidates have put on, with Bloomberg fans enjoying free beer and wine, a sizable buffet and enough free T-shirts to start a new wardrobe.
The opulence reflects a candidate with almost endless money to spend — the primary factor that has set the former New York Mayor apart from the Democratic field in this race. And it stands in stark contrast to what other candidates provide at their events, where it’s sometimes hard enough to find chairs, let alone hand-held desserts.
Shortly after an event-goer here in West Palm Beach entered the city’s convention center, they were bombarded with multiple tables of cheery Bloomberg organizers offering them free t-shirts, buttons and an array of Bloomberg swag.
"Would you like a small,” organizers asked. “They run large.”
Steps down a brightly lit hallway, Bloomberg supporters reach the open bar – featuring both white and red wine and an array of American beers, including Budweiser and Michelob Ultra.
Then comes the multi-tray buffet, featuring mini-cheese burgers, goat cheese and spinach flatbreads and short rib with fontina cheese sliders. For dessert, there is an array of tarts.
The coup-de-grace of opulence, though, is a constantly streaming smoke machine inside the professionally built ballroom, adding a level to texture the air where Bloomberg hopes he will greet his supporters for an Election Night celebration.
Black voters and late deciders powered Biden's North Carolina showing
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected victory in North Carolina came from voters who decided in the last few days, black voters, and those who prefer a candidate who can beat President Trump in November.
According to early exit polls, around 3 in 10 Democratic voters in North Carolina decided who to vote in the last few days. Almost 3 in 5 of those voters supported Biden -- suggesting that the departures of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar following South Carolina's primary helped consolidate voters behind the former vice president.
As in other states, black voters voted for Biden in strong numbers in North Carolina, around 6 in 10.
Around two thirds of Democratic voters in North Carolina said they prefer a nominee who can beat Trump over someone who shares their views on issues. About half of voters who said they want someone who can beat Trump supported Biden, followed by 1 in 5 for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Bloomberg wins American Samoa
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa, according to results reported by the US territory.
American Samoa has 6 delegates at stake.
The Bloomberg campaign said Monday it has seven full-time staff located in American Samoa. They are also running television ads, targeted radio ads and targeted digital and print ads across the islands, according to the campaign.
Bloomberg received the endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude ahead of Super Tuesday.
Biden will win North Carolina, CNN projects
Joe Biden will win North Carolina’s Democratic primary, CNN projects. It's his second Super Tuesday victory in the South. (CNN projected earlier that he will win Virginia.)
There are 110 delegates at stake in North Carolina.
Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
This was Biden's winning coalition in Virginia
Former Vice President Joe Biden's recipe for victory in Virginia: a coalition of black voters, those over the age of 65, and voters who want to beat President Donald Trump in November.
According to early exit polls, almost two-thirds of black Democratic voters in Virginia voted for Biden, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, the next-closest candidate, drawing around 1 in 5 of those voters. Seven in 10 Democratic voters over the age of 65 voted for Biden, both groups echoing his strong support that won him South Carolina this past weekend.
Almost six in 10 voters in Virginia who want a candidate who can beat Trump in November voted for Biden, followed by one in five for Sanders, one in 10 for Mike Bloomberg, and one in 10 for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Sanders rallied in Virginia on Saturday — and was projected to lose the state just days later
Bernie Sanders spent a considerable amount of time in Virginia leading up to Tuesday’s primary, and held a rally in Virginia the night Joe Biden was rocketing to victory in South Carolina. CNN projected Biden will win Virginia.
At a rally in Virginia Beach on Saturday, Sanders congratulated Biden on his South Carolina win and said, “nobody wins them all.”
“And now, we enter Super Tuesday and Virginia,” Sanders said on Saturday. “And I believe very strongly that the people of this country on Super Tuesday and after are going to support our campaign because we are more than a campaign, we are a movement.”