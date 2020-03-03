Team Sanders: Keep calm and wait for the late states

Sanders appears on stage at a campaign event at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 1. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Joe Biden's early run of victories could point the way to a Super Tuesday landslide -- or not.

Bernie Sanders' team is asking supporters -- and pundits -- to keep their powder dry and wait for results in states like Minnesota, Colorado, Texas and (eventually) California -- all of them Sanders-friendly -- before making any sweeping conclusions.

One aide also downplayed Biden's lopsided wins in North Carolina and Virginia.

"It's very early in the night," the aide said, noting that "Virginia and North Carolina only (account for) 15% of delegates up tonight."

The campaign has also been quick to note that even in states where Biden wins, Sanders is in a good position to consistently finish above the 15% threshold for collecting delegates.

“We have states all across the country where are we are strong,” senior advisor Jeff Weaver told CNN. "It’s all about the delegates.”

Weaver hinted that the beginning of the night may not be comfortable for Sanders supporters, but promised that things would improve for them as the polls start closing out west.

“I will say this about tonight,” Weaver said. “You’ve got to eat your vegetables first.”