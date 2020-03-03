Black voters and late deciders powered Biden's North Carolina showing

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected victory in North Carolina came from voters who decided in the last few days, black voters, and those who prefer a candidate who can beat President Trump in November.

According to early exit polls, around 3 in 10 Democratic voters in North Carolina decided who to vote in the last few days. Almost 3 in 5 of those voters supported Biden -- suggesting that the departures of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar following South Carolina's primary helped consolidate voters behind the former vice president.

As in other states, black voters voted for Biden in strong numbers in North Carolina, around 6 in 10.

Around two thirds of Democratic voters in North Carolina said they prefer a nominee who can beat Trump over someone who shares their views on issues. About half of voters who said they want someone who can beat Trump supported Biden, followed by 1 in 5 for Sen. Bernie Sanders.