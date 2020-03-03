Bloomberg wins American Samoa

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa, according to results reported by the US territory.

American Samoa has 6 delegates at stake.

The Bloomberg campaign said Monday it has seven full-time staff located in American Samoa. They are also running television ads, targeted radio ads and targeted digital and print ads across the islands, according to the campaign.

Bloomberg received the endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude ahead of Super Tuesday.