Super Tuesday 2020
Bloomberg wins American Samoa
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa, according to results reported by the US territory.
American Samoa has 6 delegates at stake.
The Bloomberg campaign said Monday it has seven full-time staff located in American Samoa. They are also running television ads, targeted radio ads and targeted digital and print ads across the islands, according to the campaign.
Bloomberg received the endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude ahead of Super Tuesday.
Biden will win North Carolina, CNN projects
Joe Biden will win North Carolina’s Democratic primary, CNN projects. It's his second Super Tuesday victory in the South. (CNN projected earlier that he will win Virginia.)
There are 110 delegates at stake in North Carolina.
Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
This was Biden's winning coalition in Virginia
Former Vice President Joe Biden's recipe for victory in Virginia: a coalition of black voters, those over the age of 65, and voters who want to beat President Donald Trump in November.
According to early exit polls, almost two-thirds of black Democratic voters in Virginia voted for Biden, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, the next-closest candidate, drawing around 1 in 5 of those voters. Seven in 10 Democratic voters over the age of 65 voted for Biden, both groups echoing his strong support that won him South Carolina this past weekend.
Almost six in 10 voters in Virginia who want a candidate who can beat Trump in November voted for Biden, followed by one in five for Sanders, one in 10 for Mike Bloomberg, and one in 10 for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Sanders rallied in Virginia on Saturday — and was projected to lose the state just days later
Bernie Sanders spent a considerable amount of time in Virginia leading up to Tuesday’s primary, and held a rally in Virginia the night Joe Biden was rocketing to victory in South Carolina. CNN projected Biden will win Virginia.
At a rally in Virginia Beach on Saturday, Sanders congratulated Biden on his South Carolina win and said, “nobody wins them all.”
“And now, we enter Super Tuesday and Virginia,” Sanders said on Saturday. “And I believe very strongly that the people of this country on Super Tuesday and after are going to support our campaign because we are more than a campaign, we are a movement.”
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger endorses Biden
Virginia's Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger has endorsed Joe Biden.
"Tonight, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President of the United States," Spanberger tweeted moments after Virginia's polls closed. CNN called the race for Biden when polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.
"I believe Joe Biden has the empathy, decency, and heart for the American people that we need in the White House, and I am proud to support his candidacy," Spanberger wrote.
Spanberger was elected in 2018, flipping her Virginia district from Republican to Democrat.
How delegates are assigned
The most important thing to remember is the magic number: 1,991.
That's the number of pledged delegates required to cinch the nomination. It's more than half the total of 3,979 pledged delegates.
Two more key things:
15% threshold -- A candidate can get delegates only if they get to 15% of the vote at EITHER the state level OR in a particular congressional or state legislative district.
Proportionality -- Democrats allocate their delegates proportionally. That means a candidate could not get the most votes in any particular state but still amass a solid base of delegates if he or she is achieving the 15% thresholds.
One good way to look at this is that it is 57 contests in the states, territories and the Democrats Abroad organization, but also hundreds of district-level contests. Candidates can get delegates either way.
Biden will win Virginia, CNN projects
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Virginia's Democratic primary, CNN projects. It's an early signal that his momentum is real.
There are 99 delegates are stake in Virginia.
Sanders will win Vermont, CNN projects
Sen. Bernie Sanders will win his home state of Vermont, CNN projects.
There are 16 delegates at stake in Vermont tonight.
What happened in 2016: Sanders won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
All North Carolina results will be held until 8:10 p.m. ET
Voting has been extended by half an hour in one precinct, Snakebite Township in Bertie County. Therefore, all state results will be held until 8:10 p.m. ET, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
State protocol is that all results are held until all polls are closed across the state.
Voting was extended in Snakebite because of a printer malfunction this morning.