Super Tuesday 2020
Bloomberg tweets Biden is the best candidate to defeat Trump
Just minutes after dropping out of the race for president, Mike Bloomberg tweeted that he believes Joe Biden is the Democrats' best chance to defeat Trump.
Bloomberg endorses Joe Biden
In a statement announcing that he is ending his presidential bid, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg said that he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Bloomberg wrote:
“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.
I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.
“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.
JUST IN: Bloomberg ends presidential campaign
Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, closing out an audacious run that saw the former New York mayor spend hundreds of millions of his own money to fund his late entry bid.
“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” Bloomberg announced in an email to supporters
Bloomberg exits the race after a disappointing show on Super Tuesday that left him with only a single victory: American Samoa.
Warren is talking to her team to assess path forward
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is talking to her team to assess the path forward this morning, a Warren aide tells CNN.
Warren lost her home state of Massachusetts to Joe Biden, a jarring and perhaps final insult to her presidential campaign on another disappointing primary night.
Anti-Sanders super PAC founder: "Moderates are the clear majority in the party"
Anti-Bernie Sanders super PAC founder Jonathan Kott, a former aide to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, was triumphant Tuesday night after the Vermont senator's disappointing second-place finish in several Super Tuesday state's primaries.
"I think once voters get to know Bernie Sanders, they reject him," he told CNN. "He's losing, and moderates are the clear majority in the party."
Kott started the PAC, the Big Tent Project, after last month's New Hampshire primary, when he said a group of Democratic donors approached him with concerns Sanders could be running away with the nomination without an exploration of his record.
Big Tent raised an initial $2 million before the South Carolina primary, Kott told CNN last week. He said it spent on targeted mailers and digital ads that were critical of Sanders and cast him as unrealistic and unelectable.
Kott told CNN on Monday that since former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina's primary, Big Tent raised an additional $4 million. Nearly all of that, Kott said, was going to digital ads targeting voters in Super Tuesday states.
The super PAC got the attention of Sanders himself on Monday, when he told reporters that Kott and his group should disclose its donors. The senator also called the effort a part of the party's corporate establishment trying to stop him from winning the nomination.
What Trump is tweeting about Super Tuesday this morning
President Trump is up and tweeting before 7 a.m. ET this morning, again claiming that the “Democrat establishment” is working against Sen. Bernie Sanders 2020 Presidential campaign.
CNN projects that Former Vice President Joe Biden will win 9 states, compared to three states for Sanders. Maine and California are too close to call.
Biden wins Texas, CNN projects
Joe Biden will defeat Bernie Sanders in Texas, CNN projects, in a dramatic and surprising Super Tuesday victory for his resurgent campaign.
This is his ninth win tonight. Texas has 228 delegates at stake.
Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the 2016 Democratic primary and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.
Watch:
Here's where things stand in Texas right now
Joe Biden is holding his lead over Bernie Sanders in Texas right now.
With 82% of the vote in, Biden is leading with 33.2% over Sanders, who has 29.3%.
Important note: There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.
Watch:
Los Angeles County polls close despite Sanders request to remain open
Los Angeles County polling places closed Tuesday night despite an emergency motion filed by the Bernie Sanders campaign requesting to keep them open until 10 p.m. local time, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said.
Voters already in line at the time of closing at 8 p.m. local time were allowed to cast their vote, Logan said.