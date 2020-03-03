Bloomberg tweets Biden is the best candidate to defeat Trump

Anti-Bernie Sanders super PAC founder Jonathan Kott, a former aide to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, was triumphant Tuesday night after the Vermont senator's disappointing second-place finish in several Super Tuesday state's primaries.

"I think once voters get to know Bernie Sanders, they reject him," he told CNN. "He's losing, and moderates are the clear majority in the party."

Kott started the PAC, the Big Tent Project, after last month's New Hampshire primary, when he said a group of Democratic donors approached him with concerns Sanders could be running away with the nomination without an exploration of his record.

Big Tent raised an initial $2 million before the South Carolina primary, Kott told CNN last week. He said it spent on targeted mailers and digital ads that were critical of Sanders and cast him as unrealistic and unelectable.

Kott told CNN on Monday that since former Vice President Joe Biden won South Carolina's primary, Big Tent raised an additional $4 million. Nearly all of that, Kott said, was going to digital ads targeting voters in Super Tuesday states.

The super PAC got the attention of Sanders himself on Monday, when he told reporters that Kott and his group should disclose its donors. The senator also called the effort a part of the party's corporate establishment trying to stop him from winning the nomination.