Health care is the top issue for Democratic voters

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For now, Michael Bloomberg himself and his advisers are not publicly entertaining the idea of this being their last election night.

It’s why he’s spending all day in Florida, where the election isn’t until March 17. We also heard this morning these blunt words from Bloomberg himself: “I have no intention of dropping out. We’re in it to win it,” he said in Miami.

He even went as far as to ask reporters:

“Have you asked Joe whether he’s going to drop out? When you ask him that, then you can call me.”

His advisers have been careful to stay on this message heading into Super Tuesday, too, by emphasizing what they insist is their long view of the race.

One adviser likened their rapid, last-minute building of a presidential campaign to “flying the plane as you’re building it,” and that there have obviously been challenges to that model.

This person told CNN that, as they get further into the month of March, “The math gets even better for us.” By then, they said, they will have had months of “being at full capacity” like their rivals and that their built-in disadvantage of having made a late-entry will further erode.

And if Super Tuesday is hugely important because roughly a third of the delegates get handed out tonight, the Bloomberg camp is also emphasizing that this also means two-thirds of the delegates are still up for grabs.

“Mike’s campaign was built for the long haul,” the adviser said. “This is a race for the delegates.”